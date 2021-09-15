Canadian Patent Application Contrast Illuminated Tamper Resistant Plant Shipping Container Allowed

15 settembre 2021 a

THC.CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Patent and Trademark Office regarding its patent application for the invention of a Contrast Illuminated Tamper Resistant Plant Shipping Container. The Notice of Allowance is not a grant of patent rights but a notice from the Examiner that the Application is being allowed.

Contact: President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: [email protected]