AWE2022 Announces to Be Held in Shanghai, China in Next March

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 2, 2021, the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2022 (AWE2022) was officially launched. The Organizing Committee of AWE announced that AWE2022 will be held from March 17 to 20, 2022 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). After the official launch of AWE2022, the invitation and exhibition work is also carried out in an orderly way. AWE introduced that according to the first round of communication between AWE and exhibitors, the reservation rate of old exhibitors who participated in previous AWE reached more than 90% and more than 70% of enterprises required to expand their booths. Enterprises in related fields of home appliances and consumer electronics were enthusiastic about participating in AWE2022.

Despite the postponement of the AWE2020 to 2021 and the venue change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world still witnessed a grand opening and perfect closing of the AWE2021. Among the three major global home appliances and consumer electronics expos, the AWE became the only one that restarted offline after the pandemic. The successful holding of the AWE2021 is not only crucial for higher confidence in the home appliances and consumer electronics industry but also leads to the technological development direction and the consumption trend of the industry in the post-pandemic era.

With an exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, the AWE2021 gathered more than 1,000 brand exhibitors and 350,000 visitors. The unprecedented scale made it the world's largest home appliances and consumer electronics expo in 2021. The AWE2022 is set to kick off as the impacts of the AWE2021 are still lingering around. It is reported that the number of exhibition halls in AWE2022 will be increased to 14, with a display area of more than 160,000 square meters. It is expected to attract more than 1200 enterprises exhibitors both at home and abroad and over 400,000 visitors.

The AWE, with a global vision and international influence, is supported by the massive market of home appliances and consumer electronic products in China. It serves as the best stage for the globalization of Chinese enterprises and an important platform for the localization of international giants. The AWE2022 will continue opening up and strengthening international cooperation to create more and higher value for domestic and international exhibitors, enabling smart home solutions to benefit global consumers.