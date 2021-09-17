Xinhua: The 11th Western China Investment Promotion Fair was Held in Chengdu, Signing 758 Projects

17 settembre 2021 a

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Xinhua, New Era of China, New Opportunities for Western China. On the afternoon of September 16, the 11th Western China Investment Promotion Fair and Contract Signing Ceremony of Economic Cooperation Projects( hereinafter referred to as "11th Western China Investment Promotion Fair" ) was held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

After preliminary negotiations, 758 investment cooperation projects had been signed with domestic and foreign investors by Western China Investment Fair. Among them, 11 representative projects selected by all parties in the West were signed on-site. In order to further share the new opportunities for the development of Western China, and promote domestic and overseas enterprises to focus on, enter the Western region, and invest in the Western region, the relevant Western provinces (districts, municipalities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps focused on local characteristic advantageous industries and strategic emerging industries, as well as major infrastructure and important reform areas, and launched 2,445 investment projects to attract foreign investment, with a total investment of over 4.3 trillion yuan.

The projects signed in Sichuan at this Western China International Fair have three main characteristics. To be specific, "5+1" modern industrial projects have become a hot spot for investment. Among the contracted projects, the "5+1" modern industrial projects of electronic information, equipment manufacturing, food and beverage, advanced materials, energy and chemical industry and digital economy accounted for 49.8% of the total contracted value, which were favored by investors. Meanwhile, private enterprises have become the main force of investment. Among the enterprises invested in Sichuan this time, the investment amount of private enterprises accounted for 81.3% of the total contract value. Major investment projects accounted for a relatively large proportion. The contracted number of projects with an investment of 1 to 3 billion yuan accounted for 29.4% of the total, and the contracted amount of projects with an investment of more than 3 billion yuan occupied 36.5% of the total.

It is reported that the Western China International Fair is an important investment promotion platform built by China in the Western region. Apart from hosting the 11th Western China International Fair, this fair also held a series of investment promotion activities.