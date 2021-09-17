Cerca
Accelerating Carbon Neutrality "Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2021) -Online-"

default_image

TOKYO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICEF Secretariat announced on September 17 that Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) will host "Innovation for Cool Earth Forum 8th Annual Meeting (ICEF2021)" online from October 6 to 7.

ICEF2020: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106778/202109139949/_prw_PI1fl_HKkJJJyn.jpg

For more details, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202109139949-O1-v5AFmJUn.pdf

