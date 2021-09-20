Poda to Attend 2021 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum

20 settembre 2021 a

a

a

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that its CEO, Mr. Ryan Selby, and Mr. Nicholas Kadysh, member of Poda's Strategic Advisory Board, will be attending the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum ("GTNF") to be held in London, England, from September 21-23, 2021. The GTNF is the world's leading annual forum discussing the future of the tobacco and nicotine industries. It was founded on the principle that through the dynamic dialogue and expanding perspectives the forum promotes, we can genuinely shape the future together.

Mr. Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "Attending the GTNF is an exciting opportunity for Poda to interact with some of the largest names in the global tobacco and nicotine industry. I am thrilled to be representing Poda at this year's Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Poda and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") in providing the Services.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 1 year, starting on September 15th, 2021 (the "Initial Term") and then shall be renewed automatically for successive three (3) month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $22,500, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.

On Behalf of the Board,Ryan SelbyCEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board

Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)[email protected]

ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE

Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of heat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over 60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully patented system is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

ABOUT HYBRID FINANCIAL

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Poda Lifestyle believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Lifestyle can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Poda Lifestyle undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Lifestyle, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Lifestyle disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.