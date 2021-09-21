Resonance Consultancy Reveals The World's Best Cities

21 settembre 2021 a

- Resonance Consultancy today announced the world's 100 top-performing cities in their annual World's Best Cities Report.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonance is a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development and its Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations 1 million+. They are lauded as the world's most thorough city ranking, based on original methodology that analyzes key statistics as well as user-generated reviews and online activity in channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram.

"The World's Best Cities rankings benchmark the overall performance of more than 400 cities around the world based on a wide variety of measures in order to identify the top 100 places to live, visit and invest," says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair.

The overall Best Cities rankings are determined by analyzing the performance of each city for a wide range of factors that have historically shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors to cities.

Based on each city's performance in the 24 factors analyzed, these are the World's Best Cities for 2021:

The full ranking is available at BestCities.org/Reports/2021-Worlds-Best-Cities/

And why does a ranking of the world's cities matter now?

"The data collected for this year's rankings provides a snapshot of which cities are best positioned to recover, and even thrive, in the years ahead," says Fair.

About Resonance Consultancy

Resonance is a global consultancy of strategic and creative place makers. As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance combines expertise in research, strategy, branding and communications to make destinations, cities and developments more valuable and more vibrant. ResonanceCo.com

About BestCities.org

Best Cities is the home of Resonance's exclusive ranking of the world's top urban destinations. The data is used by leading news outlets and Bloomberg calls it "The most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal." BestCities.org | #BestCities

