Degica celebrates becoming first Japanese payments company to sponsor Money20/20 with free AI website translation for new sign-ups

- Japanese payment company kickstarts European expansion at Money20/20 Europe, offering free, high-quality, AI-powered translation for client websites into Japanese, English and Chinese

TOKYO and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Degica, an AI-powered global payments company headquartered in Tokyo, is celebrating its debut as the first Japanese fintech to sponsor Money20/20 Europe – the continent's biggest fintech conference – by offering free AI-powered website translation to all new sign-ups at the event to the company's flagship KOMOJU platform.

The move comes as the company looks to extend its payments services to European businesses looking to expand into Japan.

"Japan is the fourth largest e-commerce market in the world, yet it is undervalued by many of the big European and American companies, largely due to the language barrier. We are convinced the Japanese market holds incredible potential for European merchants and are excited to support them, not only by providing local payment solutions, but also by translating their website quickly and convincingly into Japanese," says Jack Momose, CEO, Degica.

The Degica proposition is based on the company's proprietary payments platform, KOMOJU by Degica – a leading platform in Japan that is used by the likes of video game distribution specialist Steam, laptop manufacturer Razer, e-commerce platform providers Shopify, Wix, Woo Commerce and Magento, and Degica's own video game publishing arm, Degica Games.

As a leading local payment provider in Japan, KOMOJU sees it as its mission to break down the barriers between Japan and the rest of the world when it comes to cross-border e-commerce. Designed to help European businesses overcome one of the main barriers – the language – KOMOJU's offer of free translation applies to any Wix or Shopify store websites, converting all copy into natural, native-sounding Japanese. To be eligible for the offer, participants must simply sign up to the KOMOJU platform within the show dates (21-23 September).

To sign up for KOMOJU and take advantage of the offer, please visit: en.komoju.com.

For more information, visit the KOMOJU stand at Money20/20, B120.

For on-site support at Money 20/20 Europe, please contact:

Hanna Ulasava

Christian Desert

Matthieu Chapelle

Email: [email protected]

About DegicaLaunched in 2016, Degica is an AI-powered, global payments business, headquartered in Tokyo. The company has its origins in video game publishing, where it decided to develop its own in-house solution for securely processing online payments. The solution worked so well that Degica decided to commercialise it, leading to the creation of the company's flagship KOMOJU payments platform. Drawing on its technology background, Degica also specialises in artificial intelligence (AI), which has enabled it to develop a market-leading translation tool. Today, the company is looking to combine this with its more than 15 years of payments expertise and industry knowledge to break down the barriers to e-commerce between Japan and the rest of the world.

For further information, please visit www.degica.com.

About KOMOJU

KOMOJU is a global payments platform, spread across four regions, with over 50 international partners and more than 2,500 active merchants. Connected to platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Woo Commerce and Magento, KOMOJU offers merchants access to all major payment methods in Japan, Korea and China and incorporates FX functionalities to enable merchants receive funds in their desired currency, while processing currencies native to local markets.

Founded in 2014 by Degica, KOMOJU (an abbreviation of the Japanese phrase "購入モジュール", meaning "purchasing module'') was started with a single aim – to make Japan simple. Today, on its way toward that goal, it stands as the fastest-growing payments platform in Japan.

For more information, please visit en.komoju.com.