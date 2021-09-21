Stonebranch Online 2021 To Connect Attendees with Top Automation and Orchestration Thought Leaders

21 settembre 2021 a

Prominent voices in IT share their strategies to automate and orchestrate the enterprise in this premier virtual education forum for IT automation professionals – September 28-October 28, 2021

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced today that registration is now open for Stonebranch Online 2021, its flagship virtual series designed to educate and inspire IT automation professionals.

In addition to Stonebranch executives and experts, the speaker lineup features industry analysts and Stonebranch customers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, BP, Donegal Insurance Group, Dell Technologies, Deutsche Telekom Group, and the Eckerson Group. Session topics include:

"Stonebranch Online is a must-see event for any technology professional interested in automating and orchestrating their increasingly complex hybrid IT environments," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "Each session will offer smart strategies and actionable tactics that attendees can adopt to help drive their digital transformations."

Stonebranch Online 2021 kicks off on Tuesday, September 28, then continues with fresh and relevant topics every Tuesday and Thursday through October 28.

For additional information or to register for the event, visit the Stonebranch Online 2021 home page.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy and technology institutions.

