LogPoint introduces native SOAR into core SIEM offering, advancing cybersecurity automation and efficiency

LogPoint advances foundational cybersecurity capabilities by including SOAR in its core SIEM solution. Introducing automation, increased speed and precision in incident response, bringing SOAR to organizations of all sizes.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogPoint, the global cybersecurity innovator, announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Tel Aviv-based SecBI. SecBI's universal SOAR and XDR technology will integrate natively with LogPoint to form an integrated, foundational Security Operations platform. SOAR will be released with LogPoint 7.0 in December 2021, and XDR will be introduced in Q2 2022.

"With the tidal wave of cyberattacks threatening businesses and societies across the globe, a disruption of the way organizations respond to cybersecurity incidents is required," said Jesper Zerlang, CEO LogPoint. "Building on LogPoint SIEM and UEBA to effectively detect threats, orchestration and automation of the response to incidents is key to advancing cybersecurity. Consequently, SOAR will be a capability included in LogPoint to advance foundational cybersecurity."

With the release of LogPoint 7.0, all present and future LogPoint customers will be immediately able to apply SOAR to their security operations at the click of a button, automating repetitive tasks, orchestrating threat remediation workflows, and enabling autonomous investigation, prioritization, and execution of playbooks that reduce human involvement and speed up incident response. Customers will receive SOAR capabilities within their LogPoint Core SIEM license.

"LogPoint SOAR has been in production with select customers over the past few months and we're thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive feedback that analysts have more confidence that incidents are dealt with appropriately thanks to the automatic playbooks," said Christian Have, CTO, LogPoint. "Our customers have reported a significant decrease in the time it takes to detect and respond to a phishing email – down from three hours with manual processes to 10 minutes with automated LogPoint SOAR playbooks."

In today's cybersecurity market, SOAR is employed mainly by larger enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs) handling a considerable number of incidents. Integrating native SOAR into LogPoint will dramatically increase the effectiveness and precision of incident response without the need for dedicated management resources, making it an attractive option for organizations of all sizes, including mid-market cybersecurity.

"SOAR is not only about coping with the increasing number of cybersecurity incidents. By including SOAR in the LogPoint SIEM solution, we will enable organizations of all sizes, especially companies that do not have a fully-staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), to establish proper and relevant incident-handling processes and dramatically increase quality and speed in their response capabilities," said Have. "It also helps those organizations assess the efficiency of new cybersecurity tools and measures."

The acquisition was first announced on September 1, 2021. Following finalization, SecBI will fully integrate into LogPoint's organization. The new team will make key contributions to LogPoint's continued development: SecBI founder and VP of Business Development Doron Davidson has been appointed LogPoint's VP of Global Services and will lead LogPoint Israel as the company expands its presence in Tel Aviv.

The LogPoint move to acquire SecBI and integrate its SOAR and XDR technology into the LogPoint solution is recognized by industry analysts. In a recently published research brief by Omdia headlined "LogPoint Adds SOAR via SecBI Acquisition, Builds Momentum as a Top-Tier SecOps Vendor," analyst Eric Parizo concludes:

"Already a strong SIEM player in Europe, LogPoint's new SOAR and XDR offerings, combined with its own notable TDIR advancements, position the vendor to compete globally for a growing share of enterprise customers."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1630788/SOAR_Graphics_medres.jpg

For additional information, contact: Mads Lindberg VP Communications +45 3031 714 [email protected]