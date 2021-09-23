"Human Brains: Conversations", an online project dedicated to brains studies and presented by Fondazione Prada

23 settembre 2021 a

a

a

- MILAN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fondazione Prada presents the online project "Human Brains: Conversations," the second phase of the multidisciplinary program "Human Brains" dedicated to brain studies. "Conversations" will take place from September 2021 to April 2022 and will be available on the humanbrains.fondazioneprada.org website and on Fondazione Prada's YouTube channel. The online project consists of 7 pairs of video lectures by international scientists, philosophers and researchers followed by 7 live streaming conversations that will include interaction with the remote audience.

"Human Brains" is the result of a complex research conducted by Fondazione Prada in collaboration with a scientific board chaired by neurologist Giancarlo Comi and composed of researchers, physicians, psychologists, linguists, philosophers, popularizers and curators, such as Jubin Abutalebi, Massimo Cacciari, Viviana Kasam, Udo Kittelmann, Letizia Leocani, Andrea Moro and Daniela Perani. This project on science is a true challenge for a cultural institution like Fondazione Prada. The dialogue embodied by "Human Brains" underlines the importance of cooperation in order to give value and disseminate meaningful studies and practices for our present.

"Conversations" is an innovative format for in-depth analysis, communication and popularization addressed to a heterogeneous and international public composed of students, researchers, and people of all ages and backgrounds interested in neurosciences and brain studies in general.

Each conversation will consist of a 40-minute online debate in which two prestigious researchers will dialogue with each other via live streaming on a specific topic, coordinated by a moderator. Anatomist, author and broadcaster Alice Roberts will take up the role for the first 6 events.

"Human Brains: Conversations" programme includes the following appointments:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631505/Fondazione_Prada__Human_Brains_Conversations.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631506/Fondazione_Prada_Human_Brains_Conversations_Live_streaming_programme.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631507/Fondazione_Prada_Logo.jpg