Launch of Zentiva Academy to Offer Top Training to its Employees

Partnership with Coursera boosts the offering after pilot in Summer

PRAGUE, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva announces the launch of the Zentiva Academy, its new digital learning and development platform aimed at providing its employees with the best opportunities for their professional and personal growth. The program gathers a range of assets developed in-house by Zentiva-Talents and includes training by external partners as well. To boost the offering, Zentiva recently entered into a partnership with Coursera.

Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, provides access to high-quality content from top universities and industry partners such as Yale University, the Imperial College of London, and others. This partnership follows the successful pilot of the Zentiva Summer School, during which 300 employees could join courses such as TheScience of well-being, Creative thinking,Leading positive change through appreciative inquiry, and many more.

Ines Windisch, Head of Corporate Affairs & HR: "The growth of our company offers great opportunities for our people. We care for our 4.500 talents across 30 countries, who are working smart and hard every day to fulfil our ambition to deliver high-quality, affordable medicines. Everyone has talent that needs to be discovered and unlocked; that is why we are happy to help them on this exciting path towards becoming better skilled. With the Zentiva Academy, we provide exclusive content from world-renowned universities and offer learning from anywhere and anytime in a digital environment. At Zentiva, we build our success on our people."

"We are excited to partner with Zentiva to help employees advance their careers through job-based skills training," said Anthony Tattersall, Vice President of EMEA at Coursera. "Together, we will enable learners to develop the high-demand digital skills needed to thrive in the new economy."

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs. At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.

Visit us at www.zentiva.com

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 87 million registered learners as of June 30, 2021. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor's and master's degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.

