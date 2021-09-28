Loftware Smartflow 26.2 Saves Time and Improves Control in Managing Packaging Artwork

28 settembre 2021 a

Digital Artwork Management Solution Enables Users to Organize, Store and Reuse Approved Content

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, Inc., the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management Solutions has launched a new release of its automated artwork management software, Loftware Smartflow 26.2. This new release, which introduces Master Datasheets, strengthens users' ability to enforce consistency and control content used in packaging, labels, and other documents. Using one central location for packaging content, Smartflow 26.2 enables users to curate, review and approve content for product lines or product portfolios and provides pre-approved content that can be used to create multiple new artwork projects to speed time to market.

Smartflow 26.2's new Master Datasheets makes it easier to view content over an entire product line or range of product lines, allowing users to better understand and manage the impact of regulatory changes or legal updates on their artwork content. Smartflow 26.2's version control ensures that only approved content is used in packaging projects; content that is not approved is locked and cannot be uploaded into new projects. Additionally, Master Datasheets increases flexibility with a workflow managed review and approval process that tracks all comments, rejections, approvals, and changes. It also eliminates the need to search through multiple locations for images or files, so users can quickly and accurately manage bulk changes.

"Smartflow's biggest benefits lie in its ability to facilitate collaboration and increase speed to market," said Loftware Director of Product Management, Glen Bradlee. "This release builds upon that value by allowing product packaging teams to work together using a controlled process. It also enables users to curate content for all of their products in one central location, which they can easily locate, manage, use and reuse as much as needed," he added.

Other enhancements include the ability to configure the time and date stamp to a specific time zone, making it easier for companies with global operations to understand when changes were made relative to geography. Additionally, Smartflow 26.2 includes support for the Microsoft Edge browser, which is Microsoft's replacement for its legacy Internet Explorer browser. For more information on Loftware Smartflow, contact one of our packaging artwork professionals at www.loftware.com.

About LoftwareLoftware and NiceLabel combined under the Loftware umbrella to offer customers and partners an expanded choice of Enterprise Labeling & Artwork Management solutions, providing enhanced labeling capabilities and the benefits of greater investment in cloud-based solutions for companies of all sizes. Maintaining a global presence with offices in US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, Japan and Singapore, the union combines over 60 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges and helping companies improve the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling, while reducing cost. Together, as the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimizes business operations for a wide range of industries including life sciences, manufacturing, food & beverage, retail, automotive, consumer products and apparel. For more information, please visit www.loftware.com and www.nicelabel.com.

