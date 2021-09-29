Dubai Taxi and BluWave-ai Launch Innovative Partnership for AI-Enabled Taxi Fleet Electrification and Optimization

29 settembre 2021 a

- One of the top fleets globally deploying Tesla EV's working with BluWave-ai EV Fleet Orchestrator Platform to drive innovation in the United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Taxi has partnered with Canadian AI CleanTech innovators BluWave-ai to work towards AI-enabled fleet electrification and optimization.

Dubai taxi, a division of the Road and Transit Authority (RTA), is one of the world's leading transportation entities at the forefront of taxi electrification worldwide. The last 3 years, Dubai Taxi has been operating 200 electric taxis and plans to transition much of its taxi fleet of over 5000 vehicles to a low emission, low-cost transportation network. The RTA has endorsed a long-term plan to have zero emissions by 2050 for public transport in Dubai. The city is the first government body in the MENA region to create such a sustainable plan for public transport.

The partnership leverages BluWave-ai's 9 USPTO patents in the field of energy optimization and electric fleets, coupled with Dubai Taxi's decarbonization initiatives, gaining insights from operational data, applying those insights to live operations, reducing energy costs through maximizing renewable energy use.

"Dubai is a great market to deploy AI technologies from leading Canadian innovators such as BluWave-ai," said Jean-Phillippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai. "We are thrilled that BluWave-ai is working with Dubai Taxi Corporation to assist in their sustainability initiatives."

"With our EV fleets becoming an extension of the electricity grid, Dubai Taxi working with BluWave-ai solutions will allow us to fully leverage our data sets." said Ammar Albraiki, Assistant Managing Director at Dubai Taxi, "Using live artificial intelligence systems to decide when vehicles can dynamically be charged and dispatched, we see a path to better monetize our investment in our Tesla and EV taxi fleets."

The first phase of the collaboration is an offline simulation phase building AI models and offline systems in the BluWave-ai EV fleet orchestrator product. The system can be deployed in live operations to make continuous system level optimizations. Once this initial phase of is complete, Dubai Taxi will have all the metrics and systems it requires to deploy BluWave-ai EV Fleet Orchestrater, leveling up to system integration and network wide deployment.

"With multiple years of data, BluWave-ai can now help Dubai Taxi understand how their taxis are being used on the road," says Devashish Paul, CEO of BluWave-ai, "Today electric taxis are on a static charging schedule regardless of revenue generating opportunities, leaving potential margin dollars from EV taxis unrealized. Our AI solutions help better understand fleet charging and dispatch scheduling, maximizing benefits of real-time operations."

About Dubai Taxi

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a subsidiary of the Roads and Transport Authority, provides its customers with a range of services, comforts, and customer care, adhering to the highest levels of transportation quality standards. DTC's development and growth does not merely lie in the current development, but has a long-term, future oriented focus as well. It aims to provide its customers with optimum satisfaction by consistently developing and introducing new services that not only enhance its current range of offerings, but also elevate its standing in the smart transportation industry.

About BluWave-ai

BluWave-ai is focused on driving the proliferation of renewable energy and electric transportation worldwide. Our solutions apply artificial intelligence to optimize the cost, availability, and reliability of different energy sources, both renewable and non-renewable, in real-time. This lets our customers – communities, corporations and utilities – improve their energy decisions for sustainability, reliability, and affordability.

