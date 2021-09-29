"No Time To Die" To Debut In The Visually Immersive 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX

29 settembre 2021 a

- Also Experience the Film in CJ 4DPLEX's Multi-Sensory 4DX Format

The 25th Installment in the James Bond Franchise Getting ScreenX and 4DX Premium Treatment For The First Time. Tickets Now on Sale.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, together with MGM Studios and Eon Productions announced today that "No Time To Die" will be releasing in the immersive 270-degree panoramic ScreenX for the first time.

No Time To Die will release from 30th September 2021 through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S on 8th October through MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.

"No Time To Die" in ScreenX will expand specially selected sequences of the film onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, surrounding audiences with extended imagery which naturally fills their peripheral vision. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with MGM Studios, Eon Productions, and the filmmakers to ensure the highest quality presentation of the film and selected key scenes and exclusive imagery for the ScreenX versions. ScreenX draws you into the story on the main screen and immerses you in a virtual reality like setting with cinema quality resolution. James Bond has never been seen like this in the cinema…ever. The film will be available on over 363 screens worldwide and over 64 screens in North America with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, B&B, Cinepolis and CGV Cinemas.

In the multi-sensory 4DX format, the film will feature over 20 different motion and environmental effects enhancing the action and drawing audiences closer to the story on-screen. Moviegoers will be able to experience epic action of the latest Bond franchise on over 777 screens worldwide and over 50 Screens in North America with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, Cinepolis, Marcus Theatres and CGV Cinemas.

"We are thrilled to offer the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise for the very first time in our two amazing premium formats. Fans around the globe will have the option to experience the film in unique ways in theaters that can't be replicated at home," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "We thank the teams at MGM Studios, Eon Productions, Universal Pictures International and United Artist Releasing for their collaboration and hard work to share this epic blockbuster on the big screen, and we look forward to bringing even more fans back into our theaters for the global release of this iconic franchise in our immersive ScreenX format and our multi-sensory 4DX experience," said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX.

ABOUT CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 363 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 777 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 67 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 36 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

