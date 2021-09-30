How we can all help improve standards of care for children with clefts to optimize their oral health

30 settembre 2021 a

GENEVA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally, every three minutes a baby is born with a cleft, that's 540 babies every day. Babies born with a cleft often struggle to eat, breathe, hear, speak, and thrive. Every child has the right to good oral health, which is why FDI World Dental Federation (FDI) joined forces with Smile Train, to launch new educational resources, aimed at improving the quality of life for people born with clefts.

Cleft lip and palate (clefts) are the most common birth difference of the face and mouth and impact the development of the mouth, gums, and palate. Children with clefts are also uniquely susceptible to poor oral health and are commonly affected by missing, extra, or malformed teeth and facial structures. Even children who receive cleft surgery are at an increased risk for caries, periodontal disease, and other oral health and well-being challenges as they grow and develop.

The resources, which were developed with support from GSK Consumer Healthcare, aim to give every child a reason to smile this World Smile Day® through the delivery of optimal oral healthcare. The material includes guidelines for dentists and other key members of the cleft care team as well as resources for patients, families, and communities, which highlight the importance of oral health, explain the challenges of oral healthcare beyond cleft surgery, and provide vital oral health guidance.

"As oral health professionals, we know the long-term impact that oral diseases can have on the overall health, development and well-being of children and adults," said FDI President-Elect Prof. Ihsane Ben Yahya. "By ensuring individuals with cleft receive timely surgery and oral healthcare we can safeguard their integration into society, give them self-confidence and the potential to succeed in their scholarship".

"The partnership between Smile Train and FDI with the support of GSK Consumer Healthcare, and the resources that have resulted from this shared commitment to advancing oral health for vulnerable populations, will change lives for generations to come," said Smile Train President and CEO Susannah Schaefer.

GSK Consumer Healthcare has pledged to continue its tremendous support of the initiative between FDI and Smile Train, including the delivery of workshops using the new education resources and the development of an education platform of recorded sessions and family-focused instructional videos on cleft oral health.

"At GSK Consumer Healthcare, we are on a mission to eradicate preventable oral health problems and we believe in the importance of good oral health and hygiene for all, especially for those living with clefts," said GSK Oral Health Lead, Jayant Singh. "Comprehensive cleft care is a key focus of the work we support with Smile Train and FDI. We are proud of the progress being achieved by the release of these resources, which we hope will serve as a transformative and indispensable tool for the entire cleft care team".

Read the resources and start making a difference to the oral health of our future generations. You can also view the webinar to learn more about the content.

