SpaceIL is reaching out to Space organizations from all over the world to offer experiment proposals to Beresheet2 Lunar space mission

Deadline for submission: November 15th, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Beresheet2" mission of the Israeli non-profit organization SpaceIL is expected to be launched in Q4/2024. This is an historic opportunity for a scientific and educational breakthrough that will reach the young generation. SpaceIL sent out a "call for proposals" to receive proposals from organizations around the world for scientific experiments regarding the space mission of Beresheet2.

The mission of Beresheet2 is to launch to the moon 3 spacecrafts, one orbiter (mothership) and two small landers, to be released for exploration missions in two different sites - landing on both sides of the moon is the objective. The orbiter will conduct a 2–5-year mission around the moon and will serve as a platform for scientific and educational activities.

The call for proposals is addressed to universities, research institutes and space related industries around the world.

The proposals can focus on various research fields such as: Lunar soil, Lunar environmental conditions, lunar sustainability such as production of food and water, astrobiology, comparative data from both side of the moon and more.

The objective of SpaceIL, is to combine scientific research with educational programs by conducting experiments that can be made educationally accessible to school children and students to inspire and bring more young people into the world of science.

Each of the experiments will take place on the two Landers and the Orbiter and SpaceIL. It is required to include in the proposal an outline for an educational program related to the experiment. SpaceIL defines the basics characteristic for the experiments, for example:

The equipment weight for each lander should be 2.5 kg, whereas up to 5 kg for the orbiter. SpaceIL also specified additional limitations such as that payload is required to survive the harsh environment in space, including radiation temperatures and more.

The "Beresheet2" mission is planned to create several world class achievements in global space, including dual landing on the Moon in a single mission, landing on the far side of the Moon (which, to date, only one landing by China has accomplished), and the smallest landers ever launched to the moon.

Recently SpaceIL announced obtaining funding in the remarkable amount of US$ 70 million, paving Israel's way to a second mission to the Moon. The funds were obtained from a group of entrepreneurs-philanthropists, comprising Patrick Drahi (Patrick and Lina Drahi Foundation), Morris Kahn (Kahn Foundation) and the Moshal Space Foundation, in partnership with Entrée Capital.

To view the call for proposals: https://www.spaceil.com/call-for-proposals

SpaceIL is a non-profit organization that strives to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and dreamers through innovative space missions. The organization has hundreds of volunteers and in several years of operation has managed to reach more than two million school children. In April 2019, SpaceIL became the first private entity in history to reach the Moon, thereby securing Israel's position as the seventh country to reach the Moon and the fourth country to have attempted to land on the moon after USA, Russia, and China. SpaceIL works in close cooperation with Israel Space Agency and Israel Aerospace Industry.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bjZUZYfGeoPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651675/BERESHEET2.jpg

