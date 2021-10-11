Ascend at Fakuma: Focused on customers' growth

11 ottobre 2021 a

- HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials is returning to Fakuma with a larger global manufacturing footprint, a broader product portfolio and technical resources committed to bringing their customers' innovations to market faster.

Since the last Fakuma, Ascend purchased three well-established engineered plastics facilities in Europe and Asia: Poliblend in Mozzate, Italy; Eurostar in Fosses, France; and a compounding site in Suzhou, China. These acquisitions increased the company's global footprint and greatly expanded their product portfolio with polyamide 6, flame-retardant compounds, masterbatches and recycled polymers.

"We have been focused on helping our customers accelerate their growth and meet new demands for several years," said John Saunders, Ascend's vice president for Europe. "Whether its lightweighting or electrification in automotive, greater safety at higher voltages in electrical, or durability in consumer and industrial goods, we have innovated, optimized and grown to better serve our customers."

Ascend, the world's largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, recently launched its HiDura™ long-chain polyamides and Starflam® flame-retardant portfolio to meet the transitions to e-mobility, electrification and renewable energy.

"Returning to Fakuma allows us to show customers how we have executed on our strategy of being a global, diversified and reliable partner," said Isaac Khalil, senior vice president of polyamides at Ascend. "We have invested heavily in technical resources, our products and our operations, and we have innovated new, higher-performance materials to allow our customers to be more competitive in new technologies."

Ascend is committed to working with customers to innovate sustainable solutions, including product environmental impacts, new applications and greenhouse gas emissions. The company announced an 80% GHG emissions reduction by 2030 in its latest sustainability report.

Ascend will showcase its new materials, facilities and technical capabilities at Fakuma hall A4, stand 4111 from 12-16 October.

