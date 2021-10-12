Wolverine Power Cooperative and Clēnera Announce Contract for Largest Solar Array in Southwest Michigan

12 ottobre 2021 a

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clēnera and Wolverine Power Cooperative (Wolverine) today announced a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Wolverine and Clēnera's affiliate, Gemstone Solar LLC. Gemstone Solar is scheduled to be commercially operational by the end of 2023, and will deliver 150 MWac (180 MWdc) of clean energy to Wolverine members. Clēnera, a developer of large-scale solar and storage projects, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy LTD (TASE: ENLT), will manage construction and operation of Gemstone Solar.

Wolverine is Michigan's leader in new renewable energy—currently providing members with power that is 60 percent carbon-free. Wolverine's current renewable portfolio includes more than 210 MW of wind and solar. Wolverine is pleased to continue growing that portfolio with the addition of the Gemstone Solar project.

"Wolverine's mission is to provide reliable and competitive power to its member-cooperatives," said Eric Baker, President & CEO of Wolverine Power Cooperative. "We are proud to build on our 70-year history with significant additional commitments to responsible, sustainable and carbon-free projects like Gemstone Solar."

Gemstone Solar will occupy approximately 1,000 acres of land in Cass County, Michigan. Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2023. It is estimated that 350 construction jobs will be created.

Once operational, Gemstone Solar will generate 150 MWac of reliable, cost-competitive, and clean energy to Wolverine's members, generating enough energy to supply more than 24,000 Michigan homes.

"Clēnera has seen great success in Iowa and Indiana over the last several years, so we are excited to partner with Wolverine Power Cooperative to expand into Michigan and provide clean energy to their customers," commented Jared McKee. "Not only are we increasing renewable energy in the state, we are also seeing significant growth at Clēnera, which Gemstone Solar demonstrates."

About Wolverine Power Cooperative

Wolverine Power Cooperative is a generation and transmission cooperative serving the wholesale power supply and transmission needs of seven member-owners: Cherryland Electric Cooperative (Grawn); Great Lakes Energy (Boyne City); HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative (Portland); Midwest Energy & Communications (Cassopolis); Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op (Onaway); Spartan Renewable Energy (Cadillac); and Wolverine Power Marketing Cooperative (Cadillac). Learn more by visiting www.wolverinepowercooperative.com

About Clēnera

Clenera, LLC ("Clēnera"), a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy, LTD (TLV: ENLT), acquires, develops, builds and manages utility-scale solar farms and energy storage facilities throughout the United States. Combining breakthrough technology with a deeply integrated team approach, Clēnera provides reliable, affordable energy systems and helps its utility partners become clean energy leaders in their communities. Clēnera has developed and constructed over 1.6 GWDC of solar projects and provides long-term management of those projects on behalf of third-party owners. The company is developing approximately 50 large-scale solar projects in various stages of development with an approximate capacity of 12 GWDC, plus 5.5 GWh of energy storage projects. Learn more at www.clenera.com.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Traded on the Tel Aviv stock exchange (TASE: ENLT), Enlight is a leading renewable energy company which focuses on initiation, development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy generation projects. The company operates in Israel, Europe and the United States, with a diversified portfolio of operating projects and projects under construction and pre-construction, with a total generation capacity of 2.2 GWDC and total energy storage capacity of 0.5 GWh. In addition, the company owns an additional 14.8 GWDC pipeline of generation capacity and 6.9 GWh of energy storage pipeline in various stages of development. For more information, visit https://enlightenergy.co.il.

Forward Looking Statements

The information detailed in this press release in connection with anticipated project construction and completion, construction timelines, growth, commercial operation dates and energy output, as detailed above is "forward-looking" as defined in Section 32A of the Israel Securities Law, 5728-1968, and is only an assessment based on the information, estimates, forecasts and data available to Clēnera's management at the time of the press release, and current management assessments. This information is conditional and subject to the existence of various factors, including the data of the project under development and the general risk factors that characterize the Company's activities. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, it is possible that projects under development may not be completed profitably or at all. Accordingly, the aforementioned information may not come to realization or actual results may differ from the information described above.

