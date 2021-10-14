Chilean restaurant receives the "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Restaurant Award"

14 ottobre 2021 a

The recognition was presented during the 2021 awards ceremony of The World's 50 Best Restaurants.

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant Boragó in Chile, owned by renowned chef Rodolfo Guzmán, recently received the "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Restaurant Award" granted by Flor de Caña and The World's 50 Best Restaurants.

Evaluated among hundreds of restaurants globally, Boragó received the "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Restaurant Award" thanks to its eco-friendly and waste reduction practices, the use of locally sourced supplies, good relations with its employees and its support to the community.

Through this award, Flor de Caña and The World's 50 Best Restaurants seek to recognize and reward the talented men and women behind the world's best restaurants who are commited to sustainable practices.

"Sustainability has always been a core value of Flor de Caña, which is why we will continue to work hand in hand with The World's 50 Best and the global restaurant industry to promote these best practices and build together a greener and more sustainable future for everyone", said Mauricio Solórzano, Global Ambassador for Flor de Caña.

Previously, Flor de Caña had granted the "Most Sustainable Restaurant in Latin America" award to Pujols in Mexico and the "Most Sustainable Restaurant in Asia" award to Labyrinth in Singapore.

During the virtual ceremony, the restaurants that made it to the list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 were also announced, which include:

#1 – Noma (Denmark)#3 – Asador Etxebarri (Spain)#15 – Lido 84 (Italy)#23 – Arpège (France)#31 – Restaurant Tim Raue (Germany)#32 – The Clove Club (UK)

Flor de Caña was chosen as the Official Rum of The World's 50 Best Restaurants in 2019 thanks to its historical commitment to sustainability, being the only spirit in the world to be Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified. Since 1913, Flor de Caña has provided free education and medical care for employees and their families. In addition, it has been distilling its rum with 100% renewable energy for more than a decade and has planted 50,000 trees annually since 2005.

About Flor de Caña Rum

Flor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand was honored with the prestigious "Sustainability Award" during the 2020 Green Awards for its leadership in sustainable practices. www.flordecana.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659978/Ceremony.jpg