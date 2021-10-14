Making a More Meaningul Trip with Consulting Website Tabimae

14 ottobre 2021 a

Sharing Japan's new attractions for tourists visiting Japan with DMO

A three-dimensional Japan based on "Gastrogeography"

TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While making numerous media appearances, tour guide Misao Toyoshima guides about 200 travelers from around the world each year to produce memorable moments. On October 11th (Mon), a consulting website "Omiyage Memories" filled with Japanese travel information and tips will be launched. Through the new concept "Gastrogeography," it enables people who are hungry for travel and tourism information due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic to understand Japanese culture from a three-dimensional perspective.

Website Background

As the COVID-19 pandemic is stabilizing around the world and we start to see signs of returning to daily life, there is an even greater interest in exploring Japan from a three-dimensional perspective than before COVID-19. To provide a deeper travel experience, a travel professional who is very familiar with traveling in Japan reveals how to understand Japanese culture, beginning with "food," and shares those charms to the world.

Website Features

1. Online Consulting

We provide detailed advice to visitors who are planning a trip to Japan according to their wishes and preferences.

2. Gastrogeography: Getting to know Japan in 3D

In order to make your trip to Japan even more memorable, we will introduce the components that make up Japanese culture and tradition as a whole in three dimensions based on history, geography, and seasonality, with a focus on foods rich in local color. Each of these themes is used as a puzzle piece to the multifaceted "Japanese culture" as we guide you in putting the pieces together.

3. Japan's Hidden Masterpieces

Misao Toyoshima, author of "139 Views of Japanese Souvenirs," conveys the charms of lesser-known gems that she discovered while traveling throughout Japan, such as hidden masterpieces unique to each region and recommended spots.

Site Overview

Website name: Omiyage MemoriesSupported browsers:Firefox/Safari/Google Chrome/Microsoft EdgeLaunch date and time: October 11th, 2021 (Mon) 0:00 (JST)Usage fee: Free/Additional charges 3,000 yen/30 minutes (tax included)Operation/planning: Misao Toyoshima

Website operation/planning

Misao Toyoshima

Licensed tour guide, medical interpreter/pharmacist, and Japan Sommelier Association Sake Diploma holder. She works primarily with European clients, mainly from Northern Europe (Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway), as a private tour guide, doing company tours, and as an attendant for musicians touring in Japan. In recent years, she has worked in regional tour guide training courses by local governments and as a university lecturer in the tourism department, as well as participating in the production of programs introducing Japan on national and international broadcasting stations. She appeared on TBS radio program.

Writing139 Views of Japanese Souvenirs Base price: 1500 yen + tax

[Contents]

Introduction

Preface: How to choose OMIYAGE

Chapter 1: Popular gifts

Chapter 2: Great ideas for repeaters

Chapter 3:Let's go OMIYAGE hunting

*Misao Toyoshima is also available for individual interviews/media appearances. Please feel free to contact us.

