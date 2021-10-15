Third Place launched the world's first NFT platform, Third Place NFT, on the Free TON blockchain

15 ottobre 2021 a

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Petersburg's cultural space Third Place launched the NFT platform Third Place NFT for real-world art objects. The platform is powered by the world's most productive blockchain Free TON. Being part of the platform, artists and galleries will have the opportunity to tokenize their works, as well as to register and sell exclusive rights to their works.

Unlike the most popular crypto art NFT platforms, the Third Place NFT focuses on the projects related to real cultural objects – thus creating new mechanics for owning and monetizing art objects via NFT.

It is no secret that many NFT projects face a "garbage problem:" the NFT hype has caused a surge of works with no significant cultural value. The Third Place NFT platform offers an elegant solution to this problem – curatorship (supervision). The platform aims to launch its own tokens, holders of which will receive exclusive curatorial rights. Curators will be able to vote for submitted works, thereby highlighting truly valuable pieces of art. At the first stage, the tokens of Third Place will be distributed among the initiators – competent experts in the field of art. As the project develops, new participants will receive voting tokens as a reward for their activity.

In addition to standard development ways, Third Place plans to use the platform for special projects. The first and most ambitious of them will be creating a collective private gallery of classic art. Within the framework of this project, Third Place plans to search for art objects on the market and to verify their authenticity in partnership with major Russian museums.

Thanks to the NFT technology, the rights to use the found objects of art will be presented in the form of several thousand unique fragments – tokens. With tokens, members of the Third Place NFT platform will buy the rights to artworks piece by piece. The cost of each unique piece will depend on the size of the art object and its value. The cost will vary from USD 1,000 to 30,000.

According to the approved declaration, after the acquisition and import of art objects to Russia, the partner museum that took part in its selection will be able to obtain the rights to its long-term exposition for 3-5 years. After the exhibition period is over, all art objects will be exhibited at the Third Place gallery, and the token holders will have the right to visit it without restrictions.

Thus, thanks to the Third Place NFT platform, absolutely anyone can become an owner of the rights to artworks worth tens of millions of dollars. The masterpieces of Vincent Van Gogh, Pierre Auguste Renoir, Paul Gauguin and many others can be forever brought to Russia and beautify the walls of Russian museums and galleries.

"We plan to exhibit the cultural property acquired through NFT technology in public spaces. We are also searching for new art objects to purchase. In general, the list of paintings we are interested in has already been completely formed for the next year, and we are booking artworks and solving legal issues. Our ambitious goal for 2022 is purchasing 10 paintings of great masters (primarily the Impressionists) and importing them to Russia," says Olga Zvagolskaya, the founder of Third Place.

About Third Place

Third Place™ is a cultural space located in the center of St. Petersburg, Russia, namely at Lopukhin-Naryshkin mansion (also known as the Pobedonostsev House). Its philosophy is to unite creative people around contemporary art objects and to develop an art community.

In partnership with galleries and based on the Third Place NFT platform, Third Place allows all modern artists to tokenize their work. With the help of Third Place NFT, artists and galleries will have the opportunity to issue NFT rights to their works for free and, as a result, put their works for sale. Collectors will be able to verify the works' authenticity by purchasing art objects on the site.

