Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma to Keynote Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Connect Europe

Life sciences visionaries come together to discuss digital acceleration and its impact on the future of commercial and medical models

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced its keynote speakers for the 2021 Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Connect, Europe. The conference will feature a discussion with the CEO of the healthcare business sector at Merck, addressing how the pandemic has changed perspectives on healthcare, strategy, culture, and leadership. Leaders from Boehringer Ingelheim and LEO Pharma will share their experiences making virtual relationships more meaningful to unlock the full potential of digital customer engagements.

Keynote speakers Include:

Veeva Summit Connect Europe is one of the largest gatherings for European commercial leaders across life sciences to exchange ideas and connect with industry peers. Designed to maximize knowledge sharing through interactive sessions and roundtables, this year's one-day online event includes more than 60 sessions and 85 life sciences leaders at the forefront of transforming customer engagement.

The event will focus on changing commercial models, using data and analytics for digital excellence, scaling compliant content, and creating strategic value for medical affairs. Featured sessions include:

"Commercial teams are accelerating innovation and diving deeper to understand customer preferences, speed content creation, and improve their use of data and analytics," said Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe. "We are proud to bring together our biopharma customers to exchange world-class ideas and experiences in transforming their commercial models through digital."

The online event will take place on 18 November, 2021 and is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up to date on program details at veeva.com/eu/summit.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

