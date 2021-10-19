PODA CEO Ryan Selby Provides Corporate Update with focus on ESG

19 ottobre 2021 a

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to provide the Company's shareholders with a corporate update from Ryan Selby, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of PODA.

Poda was listed on the CSE on May 4, 2020 ("Public Listing Date") and is actively engaged in the global commercialization of Heat-not-Burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. As a benchmark, international tobacco giant Philip Morris International ("PMI"), maker of the IQOS (I Quit Ordinary Smoking) product line, recently announced that as of Q2 2021, it has acquired over 20 million IQOS users globally. In just Q2 2021 alone, PMI sold over 24 billion units of its IQOS-compatible HEETS tobacco sticks in the HNB space and is on track to sell over 100 billion HEETS sticks in 2021.

Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") has been at the forefront of PODA's invention since its was incubated in Q1 of 2015.

Historic Developments

The following are some of the more prominent historical developments since PODA's inception:

Future Developments

PODA intends to continue deploying its capital to commercialize the PODA system globally. Some of the near-term future developments are as follows:

CEO Comments

Ryan Selby, CEO commented "We have had an exciting year to date since launching as a publicly listed entity in May. The focus prior to our public listing was to finalize approximately six years of research and development. Our goal at that stage was to spend our time and capital to develop and protect our inventions in the HNB space. We accomplished that goal by receiving a granted patent on being the only company in the globe with a closed ended cigarette resulting in a zero-clean experience. What this means to consumers is a consistent quality product that provides a pleasurable experience each time the PODA system is used. Our competitors cannot achieve the same experience level given the open-ended cigarette ashes on the heating element requiring cleaning after only a few uses. We strongly believe our technology is disruptive in the multi-billion HNB space. Our focus is now on increased capacity and distribution, and we continue to utilize the capital raised as a public company to achieve our objectives."

ABOUT PODA HOLDINGS, INC.

Poda Holdings, Inc. ("Poda" or the "Company") is actively engaged in the global commercialization of heat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over 60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda's fully patented system is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

