Recap of Third Eurasian Women's Forum

- SAINT-PETERSBURG, Russia, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Third Eurasian Women's Forum took place in St. Petersburg on 13–15 October 2021. The Forum was organized by the Russian Federation Council and the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States and was operated by the Roscongress Foundation.

The key event of the business programme of the Third Eurasian Women's Forum was the plenary session, which took place on 14 October. Forum guests were greeted by the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Matviyenko, who is also the Chairwoman of Organizing Committee of the Third Eurasian Women's Forum, said: "Today, Russia continues to protect the interests of women and is implementing an action strategy in the interests of women, the Decade of Childhood programme. We are ready to share our experience at our Forum. Such multi-format and multifaceted cooperation among women around are precisely what can bring us closer to achieving our ambitious, large-scale goals."

The Third Eurasian Women's Forum brought together more than 2,500 participants (hybrid format). Some 3 million people joined the Forum events in real time via the Internet.

"During the days of the Forum, which will undoubtedly be a highlight of the events of 2021, St. Petersburg has become the true capital of the women's community. It brought together women leaders, representatives of all regions of Russia, more than 100 countries, and leading international organizations. The ambitious agenda and a constructive atmosphere have become a source of new ideas and new joint projects," said Karelova, who serves as the Deputy Chair of the Forum's Organizing Committee and Chair of the Council of the Eurasian Women's Forum.

The business programme included a total of 90 events.

"Today, women not only play a sizeable role in solving numerous issues on the global agenda, but also play one of the key roles. They manage enterprises, hold high positions, are active in social activities, and lead corporations, ministries, and states. The Eurasian Women's Forum is being held for the third time in Russia and is essentially a driver of the development of the global women's agenda. An extensive programme and a well-represented range of participants served as a guarantee of vibrant, lively discussions and an open exchange of views and experience. This will provide an impetus for future projects and initiatives," Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakovsaid.