IR Announces Product Strategy to Grow Share of $1.2 billion Market

25 ottobre 2021 a

a

a

SYDNEY, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways:

IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems, has announced significant product updates for the IR Collaborate and IR Transact solution suites at their annual conference, IR Connect, aimed at increasing their share of a $1.2 billion market.

Additions to the IR Collaborate product roadmap are significant, details provided on new features and products coming over the next few months, including:

For IR Transact, attendees were given insight into how we have realigned the solution suite to better address the demands of the market, including:

For more information on any of these product updates, you can still register for IR Connect to watch the product sessions on-demand.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg