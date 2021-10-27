World leaders to invest in humanity at 5th Anniversary FII

27 ottobre 2021 a

a

a

- - Current and former heads of state from Africa, Europe and North America attend the 5th Anniversary of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh this week.

- FII opened on Tuesday, October 26 with leading global CEOs, investors, and policymakers discussing how best to invest in humanity.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Current and former world leaders join the debates and discussions at the 5th Anniversary of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) this week in Riyadh. Showing the reach of the FII community across the world, current and former Heads of State from Africa, Europe and North America join discussions on sustainability, technology and innovation, and AI.

World Leaders attending FII include:

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) opened today with leading global CEOs, investors, and policymakers discussing how best to invest in humanity.

The 5th Anniversary FII is taking place under the theme "Invest in Humanity". Discussions revolve around the investments that will create the greatest benefits for humanity, as multiple sectors witness a renaissance in the post-COVID era. The platform brings together world leaders, experts, innovators, and media in a global forum to explore pioneering solutions addressing society's challenges and propel action towards their realization.

The full program is available at www.fii-institute.org. Registration to attend virtually is now open.

About FII Institute

FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Committed to ESG principles, we foster the brightest minds and transform ideas into real- world solutions in five focus areas: AI and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

We are in the right place at the right time – when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars – THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – and invest in the innovations that make a difference globally.

Join us to own, co-create and actualize a brighter, more sustainable future for humanity. www.fii-institute.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670988/FII_Institute.jpg