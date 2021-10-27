Nobu Expands its Footprint in Saudi Arabia

27 ottobre 2021 a

Nobu Hotel, Restaurant & Residences Al Khobar

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu, the global lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, today revealed plans to launch a Nobu Hotel, Nobu Restaurant and Nobu Residences in the Eastern Province city of Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia by 2024.

The future mixed-use development will be developed by Al Khobar Sands Realestate Co. Ltd, jointly owned by Retal Urban Development Company, a subsidiary of the Al Fozan Group and Assayel Arabia, a subsidiary of Ali Zaid Al Quraishi and Brothers Company (AZAQ). Both Al Fozan Group and AZAQ have a solid footprint across Saudi Arabia in a multitude of industries with commitment to social welfare projects and are contributing greatly towards the Saudi Vision 2030, a transformative economic and social reform blueprint that is opening Saudi Arabia up to the world.

Nobu Hotel, Restaurant and Residences Al Khobar will be located in the waterfront area of the city, facing the Arabian Gulf. The luxury complex will offer 120 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites, a Nobu Restaurant on the lobby level, swimming pools, a wellness centre, and meeting and event space.

The Nobu Al Khobar Residences will offer a fully integrated and highly personalized experience combining Nobu nuances with local aesthetics to create a truly unique lifestyle, offering concierge services, in-residence Nobu dining, and priority access to Nobu events.

Yousef Al Quraishi, Chief Executive Officer AZAQ and Vice Chairman Al Khobar Sands Realestate Co. Ltd: "We are elated on our exciting partnership with Nobu, leading the vision in bringing the best of Hotels, Residences and Restaurants to Al Khobar. With this attracting people, international development and interest to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as growing our economy and improving community lifestyle in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. We are optimistic the Nobu brand will stand strong as the place to be."

Eng. Abdullah Bin Faisal Al-Braikan, CEO of Retal Urban Development Company: "We are proud to partner with key international players like Nobu to contribute to Saudi Arabia's thriving real estate scene. Partnering with leading industry names enables us to live up to our promise of offering a premium portfolio of diversified real estate assets that meet the aspirations of the next generation of Saudis. We are pleased to see international investors increasingly realising the exceptional growth opportunities that Vision 2030 continue to create in the local market."

Ahmed Al Faddagh, Managing Director Assayel Arabia: "We strive towards leading vision through value and are grateful to be part of this collaboration in bringing Nobu to Al Khobar providing the highest standards in living, hospitality and fine dining for the community while contributing to the continued development of the local economy."

H.R.H. Princess Dr Nouf bint Mohammed bin Fahad Aal Saud: "The Nobu Hotel, Restaurant and Residences Al Khobar project aligns perfectly with our development plan that Saudi Nobu is enacting for Saudi Arabia in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030. Nobu is renowned throughout Saudi Arabia, and we are planning further developments within the region."

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Nobu Hospitality: "We are delighted to be partnering with Retal Urban Development Company and Assayel Arabia to deliver an exciting vision with the creation of a truly unique and transformative mixed-use destination in Saudi Arabia. As part of this, the Nobu Residences Al Khobar will deliver to the community the opportunity to live the Nobu lifestyle."

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cx_wOA7JGu0