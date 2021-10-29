eSalon Launches First-Ever 0% Ammonia Permanent Custom Home Hair Colour

29 ottobre 2021 a

- First and Only Truly Custom Hair Colour Company Expands the At-Home Hair Colour Experience with Novel Formulation & Revolutionary Dispensing Technology

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eSalon, the first and only truly custom home hair colour company, introduces its 0% ammonia permanent hair colour.

Clients can receive their made-to-order professional-grade hair colour shipped directly to their home with everything needed to colour their hair, including personalised instructions and access to licensed colourists.

"Our high-accuracy proprietary dispensing and blending technology allows us to dispense custom permanent, demi-permanent, and now 0% ammonia hair colour, simultaneously and with the utmost precision. This, combined with our novel chemical formulation design and our patented software technology, enables us to optimise each client's unique formulation in order to ensure the highest quality product and freshest hair colour," said Graham Jones, CEO of eSalon.

The new 0% ammonia permanent hair colour joins eSalon's existing custom hair colour options, Permanent and Demi-Permanent Hair Colour. "Our 0% ammonia permanent hair colour offers multi-dimensional, natural-looking grey coverage with rich, long-lasting results and luminous, healthy-looking shine," explains Leianna Hillo, Lead Colourist at eSalon. "eSalon's Permanent hair colour provides 100% grey coverage with intense, vibrant results, while the Demi-Permanent hair colour naturally blends greys up to 25% and lasts up to 24 washes."

To learn more, please visit esalon.co.uk/products

About eSalon eSalon is reinventing the way women colour their hair by creating a fully customised professional-grade home hair colour that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its LA and London production facilities with over 284k unique colour combinations created and over 10.5 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. eSalon's entire range of hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program. In June 2020 the company launched Colorsmith, the first and only custom hair colour for men, in the U.S. and then expanded into Europe in June 2021. And in January 2021 the company introduced AURA Personalised Hair Care, a transformative approach to hair care with personalised premium Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques for all hair types with pigment and aroma options.

