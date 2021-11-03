Trina Solar's high value Vertex 670W modules shipped to 70MW fishery PV project

03 novembre 2021 a

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In late September, the first batch of 30MW Trina Solar 210 Vertex 670W modules was shipped to the Nandagang fishery photovoltaic project in the city of Cangzhou, in Hebei, northern China, and more modules are continuing to be delivered.

The Fishery Photovoltaic Project with total installed capacity of 70MW, is located in the Nandagang industry park of Cangzhou, rich in saline and alkali and mudflats. This project will be all equipped with Vertex 670W modules and fixed tilts. In setting up the project to service the local fisheries industry, to maximize its efficiency, the owner, Concord New Energy, required modules combining high energy yield and reliability, after careful evaluation, opted for Vertex. Concord New Energy also have previously chosen Trina Solar 670W Vertex modules in a 112MW photovoltaic project in Dachaidan, Qinghai province.

Trina Solar's Vertex 670W modules launched this year feature non-destructive cutting, high-density interconnection and other techniques. 670W Vertex modules are built to withstand harsh environmental conditions, including desert, uninhabited land, high altitude, strong winds, sand and significant extremes of temperature. The modules have passed a number of rigorous tests, while consistently maintaining high levels of reliability.

With the advantage of high power, high efficiency, high reliability, the 210 Vertex module can effectively reduce utility project system costs, increase system efficiency and guarantee project returns. In an era of full grid parity, the 210 Vertex modules are an LCOE leader. According to an LCOE study conducted by the world's leading solar research institute, Fraunhofer ISE in Germany, when fixed tilts are used, the 210 Vertex mono-facial 670W modules can reduce LCOE by up to 7.4%.

With high reliability and LCOE performance, Trina Solar's 670W Vertex modules are widely welcomed by customers worldwide and are applied in all kinds of large-scale utility projects.

As for Nandagang fishery photovoltaic project, once completed, underwater fish and shrimp breeding will be conducted, the photovoltaic cells being installed above the water, Solar energy, the fishery and rain will thus all be fully used, assisting in local economic and ecosystem development.