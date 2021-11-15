Returning Back To OffLine Expo, PHNIX Will Attend C&R Show With Various Heat Pump Innovations

15 novembre 2021 a

- GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLIMATIZACION y REFRIGERACIÓN – C&R is the most important commercial event in the Air Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation and Industrial and Commercial Refrigeration sectors, which is well recognized as the international benchmark in Spain in HVAC and REFRIGERATION. Secured with all-round safety measures, this year, C&R will return back to traditional mode and organize in an offline way. PHNIX, a leading heat pump manufacturer in China, will make a debut on the show with various heat pump innovations covering two different product categories, including heat pump for house heating, cooling+DHW and all-in-one heat pump water heater.

Here are four trendy heat pump products that will become the highlights on C&R show from 16-19th 2021:

*airExpert R290 All-in-one Heat Pump Water Heater With Hitemp Smart App Control*GreenTherm Series Heat Pump For House Heating/Cooling+DHW with R290 Refrigerant* airExpert – Inverter All-in-one Heat Pump Water Heater With Heating Capacity Up To 11kW*HeroPremium Series R32 Heat Pump for Higher Efficient House Heating/Cooling+DHW

Moreover, to deepen the understandings of the new products for the visitors, not only will the show be organized in an offline way in Madrid, Spain, PHNIX will also present the products on air in Youtube Live simultaneously at PHNIX headquarter in China, so that the visitors can interact with PHNIX sales teams in a digital way as well.

Follow PHNIX Youtube Live Page: PHNIX ECO-ENERGY SOLUTIONS

"Since the pandemic, the offline show has been continuously canceled, It is our first attempt to return back to traditional offline show. We are very excited and have confidence and good expectations for a successful result in C&R show. As the rising global awareness of environment protection, R290 heat pump products have become one of the most popular topic in the HVAC industry, this time on the show we will showcase two new R290 heat pump products for different applications, we are sure that they will be very interested to the visitors." Said Peter Wang, director of PHNIX overseas business.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1688059/image_1.jpg