First Abu Dhabi Bank partners with Ascenda to launch market-leading affluent credit card portfolio

15 novembre 2021 a

a

a

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's largest bank and one of the world's largest and safest financial institutions, has partnered with global loyalty technology leader Ascenda to launch the market's most rewarding portfolio of premium Visa Signature and Infinite cards. The collaboration equips the new cards with an unparalleled loyalty programme powered by Ascenda, tailored specifically to driving spend and engaging affluent customers.

To bring the highly compelling card value proposition to life, Ascenda is enabling a rich selection of premium benefits and redemption options fulfilled through its industry-leading global rewards partner network. Providing a seamless and personalised digital customer experience, Ascenda's cloud-based rewards technology has been embedded securely into FAB's online and mobile banking channels.

Futoon Almazrouei, Group Head of Consumer Banking UAE at FAB, said: "Ascenda's advanced technology and rich rewards content supports our strategy of offering the market's leading affluent card products. We will continue to build meaningful partnerships that provide value across our customer groups."

Sebastian Grobys, Chief Commercial Officer at Ascenda, added: "This partnership is a testament to Ascenda's continued loyalty innovation and fast-growing global footprint of top tier banking collaborations."

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

FAB is the UAE's largest bank and one of the world's largest and safest financial institutions. FAB's vision is to create value for its employees, customers, shareholders and communities to grow stronger through differentiation, agility and innovation.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the bank's international network spans five continents, providing global relationships, expertise and financial strength to support local, regional and international businesses seeking to do business at home and abroad. FAB is a trusted adviser and regional partner to major institutions, emerging companies and individuals seeking to do business in the UAE, the MENA region and beyond. As an engine of growth for the region, it helps customers to thrive and grow stronger by managing risk, providing access to capital and facilitating trade flows across developed and emerging markets. For further information, visit: www.bankfab.com.

About Ascenda

Ascenda is a global technology company that makes banking rewarding.

Ascenda delivers digitally native, intuitive and easy-to-deploy rewards solutions that enable banks to build deeper customer connections across the entire financial relationship. The company serves financial services clients in more than 40 markets, including leading banks such as HSBC, Capital One, ICBC, and Standard Chartered as well as disruptors such as Virgin Money.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit ascendaloyalty.com.