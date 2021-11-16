Loftware NiceLabel 10 Provides Greater Visibility, Time Savings and Streamlined Management with Cloud-Based Labeling

16 novembre 2021 a

Offers Improved User Interface and New Web-Based Printer Management Capabilities

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware Inc., the largest global software company specializing in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced Loftware NiceLabel 10, the first major release of the Loftware NiceLabel portfolio, which includes Loftware NiceLabel Cloud and Loftware NiceLabel Label Management System (LMS). This new release offers users a top-level view of their labeling operations and streamlines printer management, saving time, adding control, and expanding their ability to manage print resources via the Cloud.

Loftware NiceLabel 10's enhanced interface includes a major redesign of the Control Center, with each of its pages redesigned from the ground up to provide more valuable information to users faster, as well as a dashboard that gives a one-glance view of key labeling activities. NiceLabel Cloud, with the Control Center at its core, transforms the way end users and partners collaborate in the cloud, with partner co-branding facilitating better communication with customers by making their name, logo, and contact information easily accessible.

"The revamped Control Center is the heart of the Loftware NiceLabel 10 platform, which is why we invested heavily to redesign it with valuable input from channel partners and end users," said Miso Duplancic, Loftware Vice President of Product Management. "Our goal is to give organizations streamlined management and increased visibility of their labeling operations through a more responsive and intuitive interface, empowering users to manage label printing operations with ease," he added.

Loftware NiceLabel 10 also offers web-based printer management, which dramatically improves the efficiency of managing printers, making it easier to keep printers up to date and running while reducing demand on IT. This is facilitated by role-based access controls that determine permissions for printer groups. Additionally, web-based printer driver provisioning streamlines the management of print devices so that users can install and update printer drivers remotely and manage printer settings via the web, saving time and speeding the management of printers.

As part of the Loftware NiceLabel 10 release, Loftware has engaged Veracode to prevent any security issues before they happen. "Considering Veracode's impressive credentials and their commitment to providing the highest level of protection, monitoring, and reporting, we are confident in Loftware NiceLabel 10's ability to safeguard user information and data," added Duplancic.

Further enhancements in Loftware NiceLabel 10 include upgraded cloud-based printing, new and enhanced drivers for printers and marking and coding devices, new APIs to support NiceLabel Cloud's integrations with external business systems, a pre-built integration with Microsoft's Dynamics 365 for Supply Chain Management, and updates to NiceLabel 10's ABAP integration package with SAP. Another addition to the platform is a new online help portal that includes resources, user guides, release notes and knowledge base articles. The portal also offers powerful online search capabilities, assisting users to find answers quickly. In addition to this, NiceLabel 10 provides a new on-demand training platform with a collection of new courses.

About LoftwareLoftware and NiceLabel have combined to become the world's largest cloud-based Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions to provide companies the most robust solutions for companies of all sizes. Maintaining a global presence with offices in US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, Japan and Singapore, the union combines over 60 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges and helping companies improve the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling, while reducing cost. Together, as the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimizes business operations for a wide range of industries including life sciences, manufacturing, electronics, chemicals, food & beverage, retail, automotive, consumer products and apparel.

