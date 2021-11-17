Indonesia Invites European Investors to Take Part in the Growing Ecosystem of Local ESG Startups

17 novembre 2021 a

- JAKARTA, Indonesia, November 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesian government stepping up efforts to introduce the country' thriving ESG startups to foreign investors amid overwhelming interest. The Ministry of Communications and Informatics is holding an online event for European investors on November 30, 2021, to provide participants with more details about the local startup ecosystem.

The event will be attended by the Ministry of Communications and Informatics' Director-General of Informatics Applications, Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, and founders from growing startup sectors in the country, Ernest Layman from Rekosistem and Jakob Rost from Ayoconnect. Both are impact startups working to drive societal changes.

For more details, please click here: https://jejala.id

The rise of impact investing

Indonesia has been seeing a steady rise in social enterprises. Over the last five years, there has been a more than 70% increase in impact investment in the country and the trend is likely to continue due to heightened interest in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG).

"Public awareness of socio-environmental issues, such as environmental sustainability, began to increase rapidly since the pandemic hit. There is a growing demand for solutions like Rekosistem as we look to rebuild our economies and bounce back from the pandemic," said Ernest.

Founded in 2018, Rekosistem is an end-to-end zero waste management start-up that strives for sustainable ecosystem. Generating energy from organic waste, the start-up aims to tackle common environmental problems in Indonesia to rebuild a more inclusive circular economy, while preparing the country to be the leader in renewable energy and ESG sectors that are attractive for global investors.

Doors of opportunity

With rising global interests, the Indonesian government has decided to introduce local ESG startups with endless potential to global investors. This is done through a campaign called Joint Exhibition & Junction of Startup Landscape in Indonesia (JEJALA ID) which is a four-month networking event that spans multiple regions all over the world.

Apart from the November 30 event targeting European investors, JEJALA has already held two events for Japanese and Singaporean investors to share market updates about Indonesia's startup landscape to raise international awareness towards the booming startup sectors, mainly in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) and impact investment, and build meaningful connections between founders, investors, and other stakeholders.

"The post-pandemic recovery has put ESG startups in the spotlight. We have been seeing the increase of public enthusiasm in supporting initiatives that solve real problems in today's world, such as environmental challenges and financial inclusion. This shift in customer behavior can determine investment appetite, and we're looking to facilitate investors wanting to take part in this opportunity," said Semuel.

For more information and to register, please click here: https://jejala.id

About the Ministry of Communications and Informatics

The Ministry of Communications and Informatics is the official government agency of Indonesia tasked with formulating and implementing national policies in the field of communication and informatics. It is also responsible for accelerating the distribution of information technology and digital infrastructure so that the public can have efficient access to up-to-date telecommunications and internet networks.

For more information about JEJALA ID as well as the startup industry in Indonesia, visit the Ministry of Communications and Informatics website at www.kominfo.go.id.

