Goboo Black Friday 2021: Best prices happening now, and pay LATER with Klarna

- MADRID, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Tech Deal Up to 45% Off

Goboo, a popular European e-commerce platform for smart phones and the latest 3C technology, has launched a 10-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. From Friday, November 19 to Sunday, November 28, 2021, customers can enjoy a wide range of super discounted Black Friday deals up to 45% such as the newly launched POCO M4 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi Note 10 Pro, with extra coupons and App exclusive discounts.

Free Gifts & Coupons with Lucky Draw

Goboo is also giving away Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Buds 3 Pro Earbuds, and more for free! By playing the Goboo Lucky Draw, each customer can get up to 5 chances per day to win these big gifts. What's more, from November 25 to 28, the platform is giving away limited coupons of 40€ on the Black Friday promotion page.

Buy Now Pay Later with Klarna

Goboo also launched the Klarna pay-later feature to enable worry-free shopping for its customers. Goboo customers can now pay with 3-4 interest-free installments or pay within14-30 days after the delivery, providing consumers with a smarter and more flexible shopping experience. Detailed services are varied by country and will be provided during the checkout process.

Special Discount for App UsersGoboo has newly launched its shopping app. To encourage customers to experience the more seamless shopping experience on the app, Goboo is providing a 5€ special discount code which can be used on top of the discounts from the PC. Download the Goboo App here.

About Goboo

Founded in 2020, Goboo is dedicated to bringing customers the latest trends in smart technology with the highest quality services and products. Goboo offers next-day delivery in Spain and 3-5 days delivery in most European countries. Goboo works with trusted brand partners and sells only carefully selected items. All products come with unconditional returns within 14 days, and an official product warranty. With a comprehensive catalog ranging from smartphones, watches, home appliances, kitchen gadgets and more, Goboo is committed to better our customers' everyday lives with top-quality products and world-class services.

For more details, please click https://www.goboo.com/promotion/black-friday-sale-2021.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1694971/image_1.jpg