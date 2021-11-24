LTI Enables Large Scale Digital Transformation for PIH Group of Companies

24 novembre 2021 a

- The SAP implementation across 63 group companies showcases LTI's deep expertise in Engineering & Construction domain

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has partnered with Qatar-based global conglomerate, Power International Holding (PIH) Group of Companies to enable large scale Digital Transformation leveraging an extensive array of SAP® solutions for an intelligent enterprise. The solution framework implementation further strengthens and accelerates PIH's vision to attain a digital-first, data-driven business approach.

As part of PIH's Digital Transformation journey with LTI, 63 companies of the group spread across four business domains underwent transformation of more than 250 processes. This digital transformation leverages SAP S/4HANA®, SAP SuccessFactors® solutions, and SAP's industry cloud solutions and extensions built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) leveraging several IP-based solutions from LTI designed for engineering & construction industry. It includes planning synchronizer, project pay chain, resource deployment tool, project management cockpit for performance forecasting, engineering cashflow and supplier portal. This initiative has enabled PIH Group of companies to have a smooth flow of data to enable more accurate and timely decision making across varied business landscape and has also enabled them to have business playbooks for new acquisitions, mergers or de-mergers.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTI, said: "The digital acceleration caused by the pandemic has brought the benefits of embracing disruptive technologies to the fore. Digitizing the core can enhance process efficiency, customer satisfaction and reduce costs that together help in achieving business excellence. LTI's rich heritage of experience in the Engineering & Construction industry and our robust partnership with SAP as a global strategic service partner makes us the ideal partner of PIH for this ambitious engagement."

Jasim Abdul Rahman, Group Chief Information Officer, PIH, said: "At PIH, we have resolved to evolve, diversify and grow by adopting a digital-first approach. Toward this objective, we wanted a solution that not only encapsulates existing businesses under a single digital framework but also provides the flexibility to equip our foray into newer industries in future. LTI's proven expertise in enabling disruptive digital transformation systems is globally acclaimed and together with SAP, our partnership has enabled PIH's transformative journey."

Alaa Jaber, Managing Director for SAP Qatar and Fast Growth Markets commented: "The current times emphasize the importance of agility, flexibility and scalability for Qatar's businesses to continue marching towards growth. PIH's digital transformation with LTI stands out as an ideal testimony to showcase a proactive approach in embracing technology to help large businesses scale up with pace."

PIH is a Qatar-based conglomerate with 60,000+ employees operating out of several countries across six sectors – General Contracting (UCC Holding), Real Estate Development, Industry and Services, General Services, Agriculture & Food industries (Baladna) and Hospitality and Entertainment.

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 460 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 40,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

