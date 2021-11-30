A positive agenda for the Mediterranean, amid transitions and signs of recovery

30 novembre 2021 a

a

a

The seventh edition of the MED-Dialogues Conference promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ISPI

ROME, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the seventh edition of the Rome MED - Mediterranean Dialogues Conference will be held in Romefrom the 2nd to the 4th of December (Grand Hotel Parco dei Principi, Via Gerolamo Frescobaldi, 5) in a hybrid fashion, with participation both in person and digitally through a web platform.

The official opening will be on December 3rd, with in person speeches by Mario Draghi, President of the Italian Council of Ministers, Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Giampiero Massolo, ISPI President. On December 2nd, there will be a preview with a series of international seminars, the Med-Fora.

Attendees include Ministers, representatives of international organizations, academics, entrepreneurs as well as experts from around the world. As of today, among others, the following in-person participations have been confirmed: Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister, Libya; Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy; Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs; Faisan bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Jordan; P. Gideon Sa'ar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Israel; Riyad Al Malki, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Palestine;Evarist Bartolo, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Malta; Najla Al Mangoush, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Libya; Abdallah Bou Habib, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Migration, Lebanon; Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Migration, Yemen; Augusto Santos Silva, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Portugal; Anže Logar, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Slovenia; Gordan Grlić-Radman, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Croatia; Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister for Trade, Saudi Arabia; Qu Dongyu, Director General, FAO; Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League; Emanuela Del Re, EU Special Representative for the Sahel.

Journalists, photographers and cameramen who intend to follow the conference in-person must be accredited by the 30th of November at 7pm through one of the following methods:

To follow the event on the virtual platform, members of the press must register by the 30th of November by filling out the appropriate form.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697958/ISPI_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697959/MED_2021_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697960/Ministry_of_Foreign_Affairs.jpg