EVLO announces its most powerful storage system: EVLO 1000

30 novembre 2021 a

a

a

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVLO, the Hydro-Québec subsidiary specializing in energy storage systems, today announced the launch of its most advanced storage system, EVLO 1000.

EVLO 1000 is a 1-MWh battery energy storage system designed for large-scale projects. Aimed mainly at electricity generators, transmission providers and distributors, the system has varied applications, including renewable-energy integration, microgrids, peak shaving, backup power and grid resilience.

Powerful, safe and sustainable, it uses no cobalt or rare-earth elements. Its lifespan can reach 20 years,* at the end of which its constituent elements are 99% recyclable.

The EVLO 1000 system, which is 8.84 m long and 1.82 m wide, contains advanced safety systems and a powerful software solution enabling remote control and monitoring.

Innovative solutions designed to accelerate the energy transition

As a company operating in a dynamic market, in which renewable energies and power–grid decentralization are increasingly important, EVLO sets itself apart by the high level of safety at the core of its storage systems' design.

These systems use patented lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries that offer better thermal and chemical stability than traditional batteries. The EVLO 1000 is fitted with over 200 sensors for real-time temperature monitoring, an ultrafast hydrogen-emissions detector and an innovative active-ventilation system. Each system also has a dry-pipe sprinkler system. In addition, EVLO 1000 is ready for integration with utilities' cybersecurity infrastructures.

"The launch of EVLO 1000 puts us in a favorable position in the energy storage market. With our storage systems' cost, modularity and density, we can provide a made–to–measure response to our customers' needs, while helping accelerate the energy transition with safe, powerful, sustainable systems," says Guillaume Hayet, President and CEO of EVLO Energy Storage.

Key projects in Québec and France

The first EVLO 1000 systems will be delivered in the coming months for work on a high–voltage transmission line in the Haute-Mauricie region. The energy storage system deployed will supply power to the region's residential and business customers while the work is under way. This will be one of the most powerful energy storage systems in use in Canada.

Meanwhile, EVLO product installations are advancing well at Gabrielle-Bodis solar generating station in La Prairie, and in France as part of the Tonnerre project carried out in collaboration with Innergex for French transmission-system operator Réseau de Transport d'Électricité.

EVLO's unique position, which benefits from 40 years' worth of research at Hydro-Québec's research institute (IREQ), gives the company a head start in understanding the issues surrounding its customers' present and future energy needs. Thanks to its history, EVLO can, for example, provide its customers with advanced modelling and simulation capabilities at its Varennes test bed, enabling them to test their storage system and validate its configuration.

About Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is Canada's largest electricity producer and ranks among the world's largest hydropower producers. Its sole shareholder is the Québec government. The company uses mainly renewable generating options, in particular large hydro. Its research facilities, collectively called Institut de recherche d'Hydro-Québec (IREQ), conduct R&D in energy-related fields, including energy efficiency and storage.

For more information: http://www.hydroquebec.com

About EVLO Energy Storage Inc.

Established in Québec, Canada, EVLO Energy Storage Inc. is a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, North America's largest renewable energy producer. EVLO is a full storage system service provider offering customized battery energy storage systems, control software, installation, inspection and management, and an end-of-life battery recycling program. EVLO's energy storage products are designed to be modular to meet the large-scale needs of utilities and come with EVLO's advanced control software.

For more information: https://www.evloenergie.com/en/

CONTACT : Hydro-Québec, Francis Labbé, Spokesperson, +1 514 289-3423, [email protected]