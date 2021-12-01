India's LEAD pioneers disruptive School EdTech solution in K-12 schools

01 dicembre 2021 a

- MUMBAI, India, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAD, a pioneer in tech-enabled education, has been transforming conventional schooling in India since its inception in 2012 with its innovative full-stack School EdTech solution. Today, LEAD is transforming the lives of close to 1 million students across 2500+ partner schools in India.

At Global VC Fund GSV Ventures' Summit - 'The Global K12 Disruption'; Sumeet Mehta, LEAD Co-founder & CEO was joined by Ari De Sa Neto, Arco Educacao's Founder & CEO to discuss how they are improving the quality of education and driving student success at scale for low and middle income students. The session was moderated by Michael Horn, Senior Strategist, Guild Education.

Sharing his childhood journey in a small town with a regular school, Sumeet spoke about how his father who was a teacher, got him interested in the education space and highlighted how LEAD is using technology and innovation to transform schools for low and middle income students.

Mr. Mehta explained, "Learning and development cannot depend on one's place of birth. Just because a child is born in a small town, he or she should not be deprived of quality education. Parents spend a significant part of their monthly incomes on their children's schooling in the hope that it will be a stepping stone to a bright future. LEAD is sparing no effort in fulfilling these parental aspirations, by transforming schools through its disruptive School EdTech system."

In April 2021, GSV Ventures invested in LEAD, marking its first investment in the Indian School EdTech space. LEAD raised $30 million as part of this Series D funding round led by GSV Ventures, along with WestBridge Capital.

GSV has been investing in the $7-trillion (number from GSV website) global education market and figures in Insider magazine's inaugural list of top 100 seed investors. It partners with the most significant companies in the 'Pre-K to Gray' digital learning sector, investing in exceptional entrepreneurs driving massive digital disruption, such as LEAD.

Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner, GSV Ventures, said, "GSV seeks to invest in global EdTtech companies driving the highest Return on Education ("ROE") - lowering cost, increasing access, improving learning outcomes and leveraging teachers - and LEAD epitomizes the delivery of the highest ROE to its students, parents, teachers and school partners. We are very proud to be aligned with this world class team of entrepreneurs and educators."

LEAD's model is firmly rooted within the school system. It partners with schools, and using its proprietary integrated school system, transforms schooling & delivers visibly better learning outcomes to students, in the classroom, via the teachers. LEAD's integrated school system provides everything that a school needs - courseware, software, hardware and a school kit with teaching learning material. It covers the entire breadth of schooling - from pre-primary through to 10th grade.

Thanks to LEAD, schools and children have received a rare opportunity to recoup learning losses, infuse digital technology into pedagogy, and revise curricula to maximize high-quality learning.

LEAD aims to reach out to 60,000 schools and 25 million school-going children in India by 2026, and transform the K-12 education sector with its superior technology solutions.

LEAD is India's foremost player in the School EdTech category promoted by Leadership Boulevard. LEAD was started in 2012 by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah, with the mission to transform school education in India. It combines technology, curriculum and pedagogy into an integrated system of teaching and learning, thus improving student learning outcomes and teacher performance in schools across the country. Today, LEAD serves 2000+ schools across 400+ cities, and reaches 8 Lakh plus students and empowers 10k plus teachers. LEAD's innovative and highly-effective Integrated Learning System significantly strengthens the role of schools, teachers, and parents in advancing the overall growth and development of every child by providing highest quality education.

