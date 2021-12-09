Video Webinar: Taiwan's Bicycle Manufacturers Align With the Global Industry for a Sustainable Future

09 dicembre 2021 a

- TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The goal of achieving net zero emissions is becoming increasingly important for the cycling industry. To discuss this topic, Taipei Cycle invited industry leaders and professionals to a virtual webinar.

Taipei Cycle 2022 will be a hybrid show, both physical (running from 9-12 March) and online (9 March to 8 April).

E-mobility: an ever-growing sector

Discussing a shared vision for e-mobility, James Huang, the Chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), emphasized how cycling can enable individuals to live more sustainably.

Taiwan, of course, is famous for its manufacturing of bicycles. Between the period of January to August 2021, the country's exports for e-bikes in particular were in the region of 670,000 units with a total export value of $888 million USD. This represented a year-on-year increase of 40%, both in volume and value.

A call for innovation

Gina Chang, the Secretary General of the Taiwan Bicycle Association (TBA), discussed several trends that will affect the industry over the next ten years. Chang described that the cycling industry will experience a shift towards more green manufacturing, stating that "over the next five years, particularly [with regards to] carbon footprint verification and general environmental awareness, the Taiwanese bicycle industry will adapt very quickly."

Cycling's role in a more sustainable future

On the topic of sustainability, Filip Grzegorzewski, Head of the European Economic and Trade Office, discussed the 'Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy' which was launched by the EU in December 2020. Under this new strategy, the European Union aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 90% in the transport sector by 2050.

Taiwan is the third largest exporter to the EU's bicycle industry, and imports of electric bicycles specifically to the EU came primarily from Taiwan (53% of total extra-EU electric bicycle imports). This also means more business for Taiwan's bicycle industry.

Taipei Cycle is one of the largest B2B cycling trade shows in the world and will feature a comprehensive lineup of exhibitors. These will cover all aspects of the cycling supply chain and display the industry's ongoing R&D innovations.

For more information, please visit: www.taipeicycle.com.tw/en/index.html.

