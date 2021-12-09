Broad Far Reveals Four New Heated Tobacco Flavors at 2021 IECIE eCig Expo in Shenzhen

09 dicembre 2021 a

- SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broad Far (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd ("Broad Far" or "the Company") recently attended one of the world's most influential e-cig expos, the 2021 IECIE Shenzhen China eCig Expo held from December 6-8, where the company introduced its four new flavors of heated tobacco — Beach, Carmine, Coral, and Mahogany — to a massive in-person audience of 80,000 international industry professionals.

Broad Far launched two categories of heated tobacco sticks, including the classic series of Brown, Yellow, Blue, Lawn, Green, Ice-storm, as well as the enhanced series of Purple Beach, Carmine, Coral, and Mahogany. Using new materials and advanced technology applications, including reconstituted tobacco leaves, upgraded filter sticks, and flavored natural extract essence, to create high performance and unique heated tobacco products, Broad Far's complete range of products aims to satisfy the personal flavor preferences and needs of a wide range of consumers in multiple countries and regions around the world.

Broad Far is committed to developing the next generation of alternative products for adult smokers. The company's footprint spans Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, having expanded to more than 30 countries in just four years. The Company always focuses on industry sustainability, cultural protection, and human health and well-being. These values are embedded into the innovative lifestyle and the spirit of the brand.

The Company plans to launch the 3rd generation of heated tobacco products in Q3 2022 with forward-looking designs. Broad Far has consistently focused on the vision of environmental protection and harm reduction, and is fully aware of global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that address social cohesion and the upcoming new industrial revolution. The latest innovative stick design is more environmentally friendly with a smoother sensation and authentic taste using organic materials. Moving forward, Broad Far will also offer further customized services for individual regions around the globe.

About Broad Far

Broad Far Hong Kong is a provider of Heated Tobacco Product (HTP) to major tobacco markets across the globe. Our mission is to serve the mainstream trend in the tobacco industry as smoker's awareness over health risk prompt a shift from combustion cigarettes to Heated Tobacco Product. We have continuously invested in product research and development to explore more options for users who desire different flavors and to improve their smoking experience.

