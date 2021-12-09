Lumen Appoints James Flitton as Vice President of Infrastructure Strategy and Business Development for EMEA

09 dicembre 2021 a

Newly created role will lead infrastructure investments to drive business growth and customer success

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the appointment of James Flitton as vice president of infrastructure strategy and business development for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He will report directly to Annette Murphy, managing director for EMEA at Lumen.

In this newly created role, Flitton will be responsible for leading the infrastructure investment strategy for the EMEA region, to drive business growth and transformation, and meet the evolving needs of enterprise and wholesale customers. His primary focus will be to further expand the reach and capabilities of the company's fibre infrastructure, which powers both core network services and the Lumen platform, which combines network, edge cloud, security, and collaboration solutions. He will oversee a multi-functional organisation across infrastructure strategy, network access management operations, and commercial relationships.

"We are delighted to welcome James to our EMEA leadership team and this pivotal role," said Murphy. "Our extensive and powerful global fibre network infrastructure is the core of Lumen and the foundation of the Lumen platform, driving both our and our customers' success. James' experience is an ideal fit for the company, as we look towards future infrastructure investments to accelerate growth and innovation and enable our customers to deliver amazing things."

Flitton will also be instrumental in shaping and executing the overall Lumen business strategy for EMEA, which centres around the company's purpose to further human progress through technology, and commitment to provide an exceptional customer experience.

"I feel very privileged to take on this new role with Lumen," said Flitton. "With its strong fibre footprint, industry-leading solutions, and customer-first approach, Lumen is uniquely positioned for continued business growth. I am excited about the opportunity to drive investments across the EMEA region, to ensure the network infrastructure remains current and ready to meet future demands."

Flitton has more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. He joins Lumen from GTT, where most recently he was vice president of global pre-sales, and formerly was vice president of business operations for EMEA. Previously, he also served as vice president of EMEA service delivery at Level 3 Communications and held leadership positions at Vodafone, spanning business planning and operations.

Lumen Network Key Facts:

Additional Resources:

About Lumen Technologies Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fibre miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver a fast, secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

