2021 Saw Consumers Spend $135 Billion in Mobile according to App Annie

- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie, the leading mobile data and analytics provider today announced that 2021 was a record breaking year with total consumer spend across iOS and Google Play leaping by nearly 25% YOY to hit $135 billion. Downloads also hit a new milestone growing 8% YOY to reach 140 billion.

The company also provided a deep dive into the apps that registered the largest growth over the last 12 months:

Video sharing and editing apps saw the highest growth in 2021 globally:

Hyper casual games reigned supreme for downloads:

"One of the big take-aways is that the global population adapted to the pandemic by embracing a mobile lifestyle. The sectors that did well were the ones that brought people closer together both virtually and in person." Lexi Sydow, Head of Insights, App Annie.

Other notable sectors that grew in mobile were social and dating:

