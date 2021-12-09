CCTV+: Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum

09 dicembre 2021 a

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum, which opened in Beijing on Wednesday.

In the letter, Xi said human rights are a symbol of progress in human civilization and that safeguarding human lives, value and dignity and ensuring human rights for all are a common pursuit of the human society. Putting people first and making their aspiration for a better life a goal are the responsibilities of countries bestowed by the times, said Xi.

Xi stressed that the Communist Party of China (CPC) is a political party that has always respected and protected human rights.

Sticking to the people-centered approach and putting the people's interests above everything else, China has been promoting human rights through development, advancing its whole-process people's democracy, and promoting free and well-rounded development of humanity, Xi said.

By doing all that, China has succeeded in blazing a path for human rights development that meets the trend of the times, making significant achievements in its human right cause and continuously enhancing the sense of gain, happiness and security of the over 1.4 billion Chinese people in guaranteeing human rights, said Xi.

There are diversified ways for practicing human rights, and people of different countries should and are able to independently choose the path for human rights development that fits their national realities, Xi said.

China is willing to work with other developing countries in upholding and promoting the common values of humanity, practicing true multilateralism and contributing wisdom and strength to the healthy development of the international human rights cause, said Xi.

Co-hosted by the State Council Information Office of China and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum opened under the theme "Putting People First and Global Human Rights Governance."

Link: https://youtu.be/Vwdvg7vbs_Q

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vwdvg7vbs_Q