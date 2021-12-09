BingX Launches Social "Feed" Function to Facilitate Interaction within the Global Trading Community

09 dicembre 2021 a

- SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Social Exchange BingX, has officially launched a social "Feed" function, providing a platform for global traders to share their trading ideas and discuss the latest market trends in real-time.

BingX is a social trading crypto exchange with a vision of connecting traders and investors. BingX's trading community has highlighted the importance of social features in the investment process, so the company has launched the Feed in response to this feedback, providing a more transparent and flexible experience to traders.

The BingX Feed will enable professional traders to share and post their views about the crypto market. They can exchange and disburse information more quickly, as well as learn trading strategies from one another.

The feature also provides investors with a window into the investment strategies and true thinking of the world's top traders. The BingX Feed transmits real-time comments from traders in the form of easy-to-read graphic messages, allowing users to keep abreast of the latest developments in the global crypto financial market from those in the thick of it. Content includes, but is not limited to, crypto news updates, technical analysis, and perspectives on key events driving the market.

The launch of this function promotes the development of crypto-asset investment in an intelligent and professionalised way, helping more newcomers to achieve profits and self-value.

BingX's innovation provides users with more opportunities to showcase their activities and interact with others, enabling them to better understand the market and generate profits. Due to geographical limitations, time, and other related factors, each trader's understanding of the market may be somewhat narrow. By way of communication, information exchange and resource sharing can be realized.

When it comes to trading experience, professional traders who've been in the game longer are likely to have a more accurate strategy than the average investor. These experiences are useful for risk management and educating the average user.

"It is essential that BingX continue to explore different avenues that are directed at bringing the crypto community closer and we are doing just that. The crypto space moves at a rapid pace, and as a result, it might be a bit difficult for traders to keep up with everything that is happening. Information is power and we want our traders and users to be well informed and be able to interact with each other. The Feed will change how users interact making information more accessible for users." - Communications Manager at BingX, Elvisco Carrington

Prior to launching the social Feed, BingX launched the global trading social network plan, aiming to help high-quality traders and investors around the world establish professional services and meaningful social relationships. The program allows traders to gain more global exposure, referrals from traffic sources, higher commissions with single service revenue, as well as more convenient and interesting new social features for early access, along with random blind box rewards.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a user-centric and open ecosystem with intuitive social trading features. Created to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry, BingX is a safe, reliable, and user-friendly venue for users to trade their favourite assets such as BTC, ETH & TRX.

