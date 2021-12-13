Chengdu Creativity & Design Week: Global Creative Works Solicitation for Golden Panda Tianfu Creative Design Awards 2022

13 dicembre 2021 a

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Awarding Ceremony and Night of Design for the 8th Chengdu Creativity & Design Week's Golden Panda Tianfu Creative Design Awards 2021 was held on the evening of December 9. Awards presented at this event cover five categories, namely, industry, fashion, cultural tourism, digital field and spatial creative design, and include three special awards of "Oriental Fashion: Chinese Elegant Style", "Happy Tianfu: Gifts from Chengdu" and "New Consumption Scene Design." There are 200 award-winning works in total. After the awarding ceremony, a new session of Golden Panda Tianfu Creative Design Awards has been launched immediately, heralding the starting of global work solicitation for the Awards 2022 from January 1, 2022. Those who are interested in participating in this competition can log in to the award entry system via https://gptcda.cdcdw.com.cn/. They will be qualified after the materials they have filled in as required have been approved.

As one of the main activities of the Chengdu Creativity & Design Week, the Golden Panda Tianfu Creative Design Awards created by Chengdu is a creative design award that complies with international professional standards. This award has been held for eight consecutive years since 2014, showing year-on-year increases in the number of entries, the scope of solicitation and international participation. According to Chengdu New East Exhibition Co.,Ltd, the executant of CDCDW, entries for the Golden Panda Tianfu Creative Design Awards 2021 have been collected from more than 20 countries, including Italy, Japan, the UK, the USA and Singapore. A total of 5,483 entries have been shortlisted, among which more than 800 are from abroad.

Chengdu is vigorously developing its cultural and creative industries. In 2020, Chengdu achieved an added value of RMB 180.596 billion in this industry, accounting for more than 10% of its GDP for the first time. It invested a total of RMB 134.99 billion in cultural and creative projects and attracted 2,240 cultural and creative enterprises above the designated size. The Chengdu Creativity & Design Week, an international cultural and creative brand that Chengdu is striving to establish, will further promote the aggregation of the world's creative design talent in Chengdu and support the city in accelerating the construction of a world-famous cultural city and an international consumption center.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708007/2021.jpg