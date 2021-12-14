CHiQ has produced a robot vacuum cleaner that uses smart technology to provide cleaner floors in less time, keeping convenience at the forefront of product design.

14 dicembre 2021 a

a

a

Introducing the all-new CHiQ C5L LDS Robot Vacuum Cleaner

BERLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHiQ's C5L LDS Robot Vacuum Cleaner, a brand under Changhong Europe, officially launched in Europe in December and will soon be available worldwide. The C5L LDS is packed with state-of-the-art features that make it a smarter, time-saving way to keep floors clean while you spend your time on more important things.

The "LDS" in the C5L LDS name stands for 'Laser Distance Sensor', a top-mounted LIDAR range sensor that spins at six rotations per second. The sensor has a 6m scanning radius that feeds information into the C5L's 3D SLAM algorithm, which draws an accurate floor map of the vacuum's surroundings. The algorithm then calculates the most efficient cleaning route through the space. The C5L LDS's powerful 2,100Pa motor, double side brushes, and 26 sensors allow it deftly clean the home while avoiding any obstacles, ensuring that no dust is left behind.

The CHiQ ROBOT app takes control of the C5L one step further, providing remote control, scheduled cleanings, spot cleaning settings, no-go areas, and will even remind the user when it's time to replace brushes and clean sensors. The vacuum cleaner even supports a Voice Assistant that allows it to integrate seamlessly with a smart home ecosystem.

The C5L LDS is powered by a high-capacity 5200mAh lithium battery, allowing it to clean for 100+ minutes or roughly 120 square meters per charge. The vacuum will automatically return to its dock to charge, after which it will resume cleaning. Should any issue with the C5L arise, CHiQ offers a two-year replacement warranty.

At CHiQ, we alleviate problems and elevate lives seriously. With the C5L LDS Robot Vacuum Cleaner, CHiQ aimed to create a product that fully automates a classic chore, allowing owners to spend more time on whatever is most important to them.

CHiQ TVs, refrigerators, portable air conditioners, monitor, and batteries are all currently available in Europe, with future CHiQ products planned for release in the future. CHiQ is also continuing to expand throughout Europe while improving the e-commerce experience, with the ultimate goal of making CHiQ the benchmark by which European consumers judge the products and services.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.For more information, please visit http://c5l.chiq.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707201/CHiQ_C5L_LDS_Robot_Vacuum_Cleaner.jpg