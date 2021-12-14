Danish NGO Mødrehjælpen chooses Agillic to execute on their ambitious communication plan

14 dicembre 2021 a

Just in time for Christmas, new Agillic customer Mødrehjælpen goes live with their new omnichannel marketing automation platform – and Agillic welcomes yet another NGO on the client list. With Agillic's personalisation capabilities, Mødrehjælpen will take their donor communication to the next level, increasing engagement and commitment, and taking full control over their content, their audiences, and their creativity.

Founded in 1983, Mødrehjælpen is a Danish non-profit organisation which supports mothers in need to ensure a safe upbringing for their children. Its activities include counselling and support in areas such as poverty, custody battles and domestic violence, as well as campaigning for political change. Although the organisation receives some public funding, most of its resources needed come from private and corporate donations. To maintain a high-quality offering, including professional psychologists and counsellors, it is crucial to keep a good relationship with donors.

“Retaining and developing engaged donors and preventing churn is very important to us. A steady stream of monthly donations gives us the stability we need to provide for those needing long-term support”, says Digital Marketing Manager Mette Rafn.

With the Agillic platform, Mødrehjælpen can communicate with donors through email flows, digital newsletters and Facebook in a much more personalised way than before, based on information such as what topics they are engaged in, level of donation commitment and preferred communication channels.

“Having a sophisticated marketing technology platform that can execute on our communication strategy has been on my wish list for a long time”, says Mette Rafn. “Some of our donors are particularly engaged in our domestic violence projects, others in childhood poverty. And a new donor has different communication needs than someone who has donated monthly for ten years. Agillic will enable us to communicate what we do with our donors' funding, in a respectful, relevant and more effective way.”

Agillic's CEO Emre Gürsoy comments:

“We are most thrilled that yet another highly impactful NGO has chosen to work with our platform to strengthen their market presence. Working with organizations such as Mødrehjælpen is highly meaningful and rewarding for us, and we are pleased that more and more organisations are discovering the difference our software makes, by creating meaningful communications. Attracting and retaining loyal donors, and allowing organisations to focus on the cause, rather than administrative or manual needs, are true benefits for our clients. We simply could not ask for a more purposeful engagement than Mødrehjelpen, during these days of our Holiday Season.”

