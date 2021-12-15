Pangiam and Google Cloud Collaborate to Transform Aviation Security

15 dicembre 2021 a

- AGS Airports Ltd to trial new artificial intelligence-led technology at security sites in Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton airports

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pangiam, in collaboration with Google Cloud, announced details of Project DARTMOUTH, an initiative to transform airport security operations by looking for threats concealed within baggage and other shipments at the airport.

Project DARTMOUTH will utilise Pangiam's technologies alongside Google Cloud's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) computer vision tools, such as their Vertex AI Platform. This technology will be tested within the security facilities of AGS Airport Ltd, owners and operators of Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton Airports in the UK.

The collaboration means that Pangiam's national security-grade technology and deep experience of managing aviation security threats will, for the first time, be boosted by Google Cloud's industry-leading suite of AI technologies.

Project DARTMOUTH is intended to make air travel safer by integrating AI into airport baggage security and screening operations. The technology will in the first instance be focused on rapidly identifying potential threats in baggage, providing increased throughput at security checkpoints, addressing critical friction points in air travel as well as supporting security teams. In later phases the technology will scale to help tackle other pressure points in security and wider airport operations.

AI and ML models will be trained to be able to detect prohibited items in real-time as bags pass through airport X-ray scanning equipment. It will also be used to spot anomalies and unusual patterns which could indicate a new or coordinated attempt to breach security, before alerting security staff to examine those items further.

Alexis Long, Chief Strategy Officer for Pangiam said: "This technology marks a monumental step in bringing automation to aviation security and sets a new precedent for international security standards. First and foremost, the technology will deliver a better experience for the traveller, the airport, and governments. To help us achieve this, we have selected Google Cloud as our technology vendor of choice—a leader in artificial intelligence and cloud technologies."

Mark Palmer, Head of EMEA Public Sector, Google Cloud said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Pangiam on this ground-breaking initiative to protect AGS's network of passengers and customers. The power of artificial intelligence is boundless, and we look forward to improving the aviation industry at large."

Commenting on the announcement, Chief Operating Officer of AGS Airports Ltd, Mark Johnston, said: "Google Cloud and Pangiam are world leaders in the artificial intelligence field, and we are pleased to be working in partnership with both organisations on a cutting-edge project that could have a transformative effect on the security of our passengers and colleagues.

"Aviation is an industry that never stands still, and as one of the UK's biggest airport groups, we are continually looking at new ways to adapt and evolve. This is particularly the case when it comes to ensuring the safety and security of the millions of passengers we serve each year. We live in an ever-changing world with evolving threats and it is imperative that we continue to adapt and embrace new technologies that will enable frontline security teams to better deliver a seamless, safe, and secure customer experience."

Project DARTMOUTH, named after the 1956 Dartmouth Summer Research Project on AI, widely considered to be the founding event of AI, has been in development for almost a year but was only announced publicly today. Project DARTMOUTH will enhance the screening of baggage and shipments and does not involve facial recognition technology.

About PangiamPangiam is a public-private partnership company creating a network of industry partners aimed at revolutionising the future of operations, security, and safety at airports, seaports, and land crossings using emerging technologies.

As a team of customs and security professionals with over 50 years of collective experience at senior levels of the U.S. and UK Government, Pangiam has an intimate understanding of the security, facilitation, and disaster response challenges facing governments and industry leaders around the world.

About AGS Airports LtdAGS Airports Limited was established in 2014 to invest in Aberdeen International, Glasgow and Southampton airports and is the second largest airport group in the UK.

AGS Airports Limited is jointly held by Ferrovial (via Faero UK Limited) and AGS Airports International Sarl (a Luxembourg company that is majority owned by Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 4 and managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited).

