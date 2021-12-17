Ex-President and Country Manager of GEA, Oliver Cescotti, joins BIOMICROGELS GROUP

17 dicembre 2021 a

a

a

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The former President and Country Manager of GEA in Russia, Belorussia, Central Asia and Caucasus Region and Member of the Board of the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Oliver Cescotti, has joined BIOMICROGELS GROUP as a member of the Board of Directors.

BIOMICROGELS GROUP is an international fast-growing group of technology companies founded in 2012 by a team of engineers, who created the groundbreaking Biomicrogels® technology aimed at solving global problems of saving fresh water and reducing СО2 emissions-contribution to COP26 commitment to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by the global energy sector by 2050.

Oliver's functions will include strategic planning and consulting on key issues related to business development in global markets, and optimization and internationalization of the corporate management model of the company. Oliver has enormous international professional experience in business management, with over 30 years as an entrepreneur and as a senior executive within GEA Group.

Oliver was engaged in sales and distribution in industrial sectors in B2B markets in Western & Eastern Europe and the United States. For the past 15 years, he has led a subsidiary of international corporation GEA. GEA (headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, listed in Frankfurt on the MDAX with a capitalization of >8 billion Euros) is one of the world's largest engineering companies, specializing in development and implementation of equipment and cutting-edge solutions for a broad range of technological processes.

"I am convinced that having joined the BIOMICROGELS GROUP team, Oliver Cescotti, a highly qualified and respected professional, will strengthen the group's positions in international markets on our way to the IPO by introducing the best international business management practices for high-tech industrial solutions companies," Andrey Elagin, co-founder and CEO of BIOMICROGELS GROUP. "I am happy to accompany the team of the BIOMICROGELS GROUP on their way to the IPO. BIOMICROGELS GROUP is inspiring thanks to its high potential of further development of disruptive technology of Biomicrogels® based on processing of agricultural raw materials, producing polymers that are completely safe for nature and humans, as well as 100% biodegradable at an affordable price. Biomicrogels® technology and its solutions cut down energy costs substantially reducing CO2 emissions enabling industrial companies to minimize their carbon footprint and enforce ESG policies. I'm confident that our cooperation will benefit leading industrial enterprises throughout the world and will help reduce environmental damage from carbon emissions, as well as preserve fresh water for future generations," Oliver Cescotti, a member of the Board of Directors of BIOMICROGELS GROUP.

BIOMICROGELS GROUP:

BIOMICROGELS GROUP is the only Russian company in its product category that received Ecolabel eco-certification. It was recognized at the international G20 summit in 2021 as the best technology company "among the G20 countries" in the Cleantech category.

Biomicrogels® are biopolymers which are internationally patented that replace synthetic petroleum-based polymers used in many human activities.

Isle Utilities Limited (Isle, UK) has assigned the following characteristics of Biomicrogel® products and solutions: high efficiency, complete biodegradability, compliance with the principles of "green chemistry", cost-effectiveness, as well as innovativeness of products and technologies.

Based on this technology, the Group created sustainable solutions for industrial wastewater treatment, disposal of used cutting fluids (cooling lubricants) from oils/oil products and for oil spill response which purify water up to 10 times more efficiently and more economically than similar solutions, while optimizing the process in terms of energy costs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Group also develops environmentally friendly household detergents, cleaning and cosmetic products under the WONDER LAB® brand.

Media contacts:

Eugenia Kasyanenko, Head of Communications, BIOMICROGELS GROUP8-903-22054-97, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1711616/Biomicrogel_2_01.jpg