EMA Approves NUVAXOVID®, Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine

The NUVAXOVID® brand name was developed by Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its successful partnership with Novavax in naming their EMA-approved COVID-19 vaccine: NUVAXOVID®. This approval marks the fifth COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the European Union.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Novavax on the EMA approval of NUVAXOVID®," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "Protecting the public against COVID-19 requires ample supply of numerous safe and effective vaccines. We are excited to see this vaccine come to market."

Conceptually distinct from other approved COVID-19 vaccine brand names, NUVAXOVID® pays homage to its developer, Novavax, with a suffix connoting its use as a COVID-19 vaccine.

EMA is the first health agency to approve NUVAXOVID®. The approval of the product and its brand name by other global regulatory agencies will follow their respective guidelines, policies and procedures.

About Brand Institute and our wholly-owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,500 marketed healthcare names for nearly 1,000 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

Contact: Scott PiergrossiPresident, Creative [email protected]

